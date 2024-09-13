The 18 Best Scary Movies To Watch Before Halloween
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
I'm glad we live in a time where we don't have to wait until October to watch all of the best scary movies...but I'd be lying if I said I haven't purposely been saving scary titles for spooky season so I can savor that eery — and somewhat cozy — familiar frightening feeling this year. I've been a horror movie junky my whole life, so I have to save some of my favorites for the best time of the year: Halloween.
So while I stock up on all the cute and spooky Halloween decorations to prep for the best holiday, let me clue you in to some of my all time favorite, absolute best scary movies. From '80s slashers to thought-provoking horrors, these 18 films are at the top of my must-watch list!
20th Century Studios
1. Alien
New Line Cinema
2. A Nightmare on Elm Street
Dimension Films
3. From Dusk Till Dawn
Hulu
4. Hellraiser
When recovering addict Riley McKendry comes across it, she and those around her begin experiencing horrifying events they'll never recover from.
Dimension Films
5. Scream
It's all about an unknown 'Ghostface' killer who begins terrorizing high school students in a small community. While the attacks seem random, a group of friends begin to connect the dots to realize Sydney Prescott could be the next victim. The problem is that the killer is much closer than she realizes and she'll have to dig deep inside herself to survive his psychotic ways.
Columbia Pictures
6. Child's Play
Warner Bros. Entertainment
7. It
For anyone who hasn't seen It before, it's about a group of outcast kids who realize they're seeing different versions of something horrifying. The more they talk about their experiences, the more it becomes clear there's one entity behind it. When they resolve to fight back against Pennywise the Dancing Clown, his murderous ways increase in frequency and threaten to break the friends' bond.
Universal Pictures
8. Candyman
New World Pictures
9. Children of the Corn
Dimension Films
10. The Faculty
When a group of students realize something's wrong with the faculty at their school, they band together to try to survive a horrific alien takeover. However, the source of the threat is much closer than they can imagine...and it may just be their undoing.
MGM
11. Pumpkinhead
Universal Pictures
12. I Know What You Did Last Summer
20th Century Studios
13. Wrong Turn
Warner Bros. Pictures
14. The Conjuring
Warner Bros. Pictures
15. Annabelle: Creation
FilmDistrict
16. Insidious
Constantin Film
17. Resident Evil
Universal Pictures
18. Us
In the need of more scares? Check out the 10 fall thriller movies you don't want to miss this year!
Header images via Dimension Films, Universal Pictures, FilmDistrict, and Columbia Pictures.
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.