Why We Dream, Our Subconscious, and The Creative Brain with Neuroscientist David Eagleman
Our brains are a mystery that even the most talented neuroscientists can’t solve. But our guest today has devoted his career to exploring every corner of the human brain to try and understand it. Today, Brit sits down with David Eagleman, a renowned neuroscientist at Stanford University, entrepreneur, TED speaker, and international bestselling author.
In his studies, he seeks to answer questions like “What is creativity? And why do we dream?” In this episode, David chats with us about a new theory on what our dreams really mean, the myth of the creative genius, synesthesia, our subconscious, and how to approach thinking more creatively. He also shares one easy task to try this week that can help boost your brain health.
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.