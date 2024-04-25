All 7 Harry Potter Books Will Be Reimagined In New Full-Cast Audiobook Productions
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
My niece just got done telling me, "Aunt Haley, I can't believe you've only seen the movies! The Harry Potter books are SO much better!" Obviously, I know she's right — everyone tells me the books are better, but I just can't seem to find the time to dig into what feels like such a massive literary undertaking. And while that probably sounds dramatic, I know I'm not alone, which is why I'm so excited about the upcoming Harry Potter audiobooks!
Varietyreports that Audible and Pottermore Publishing are set to release all seven book recordings with a mighty cast of actors for each character. While the beloved books and the incredible stories within won't change, we can't wait to see — or er, hear — what new life these actors breathe into them. Here's everything we know about the updated Harry Potter audiobooks!
Who's recording the new Harry Potter audiobooks?
Image via Warner Brothers Pictures
None of the voice actors for the Harry Potteraudiobooks have been announced yet. All we know is that there are 100+ actors involved in this exciting production.
When are the new Harry Potter audiobooks coming out?
Image via Warner Brothers Pictures
According to Variety we'll get these new Harry Potter audiobooks in "late 2025." However, we won't get all seven audiobooks at once — each will come out sequentially.
Are there any other Harry Potter audiobooks?
Image via Audible
The original 1999 audiobooks, performed by Stephen Fry and Jim Dale are always a crowd favorite among Potterheads. Outside of the original books, Audible has other audiobooks available in the Harry Potter universe. They include:
- “The Tales of Beedle the Bard” read by Jude Law
- “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” read by Natalie Dormer
- “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” read by Eddie Redmayne
- “Quidditch Through the Ages” read by Andrew Lincoln
Header image via Warner Brothers Pictures
