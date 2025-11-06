Matthew Macfadyen's Gripping Historical Drama 'Death By Lightning' Is Your Next Binge-Watch

There are very few things that I love more in this world than a scandalous political period drama and my boy Matthew Macfadyen. I swear, I’d pay to watch the Succession star staring blankly at paint dry. He just does it for me. So, when I heard the news that the British celeb would be starring in a gripping new presidential drama on Netflix? You best believe I was jumping for joy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting new series called Death by Lightning, set to be released within the upcoming weeks.

​What Is 'Death by Lightning' About? Netflix The plotline places President James Garfield as the central character, who served as the US’s 20th president in office. He was famously quoted as saying, “Assassination can no more be guarded against than death by lightning; it is best not to worry about either.” This quote makes it all the more tragic that he actually did get assassinated while serving as the president, living a whopping 80 days afterwards. The new series focuses on Garfield’s experience and analyzes the motives behind the assassin’s fatal move.

​When Does 'Death By Lightning' Take Place? Netflix Death by Lightning is set in the 1880s, when James Garfield served as President.

​Who's in the 'Death by Lightning' cast? Netflix The series has a brilliant ensemble cast, including Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water), and Nick Offerman (Parks and Rec.) Honestly, the combo I never knew I desperately needed.

Is there a 'Death By Lightning' trailer? Netflix Yes! If the show is half as good as the trailer, we know we’re in for a wild ride. You can watch the preview right here.

How many episodes of 'Death By Lightning' are there? Netflix This limited series will offer a total of 4 episodes.

When does 'Death By Lightning' come out? Netflix The highly anticipated new series is set to premiere on Netflix on November 16th. So the wait is almost over!

Where can I watch 'Death By Lightning'? Netflix The upcoming series is a Netflix original, so you can expect to watch it exclusively on this streaming platform.

Fans are thrilled for the chaotic period piece, singing its praises for the riveting cast and the gripping premise. They took to the comment section of the trailer on YouTube to express their excitement for the upcoming series. "If he gets deep into Guiteau's insanity, they'd better just hand that Emmy over to Matthew MacFadyen because he is just gonna crush this role!!!" one person exclaimed. "As a history major, just pump this into my veins. But also, never in my life did I think James Garfield would be the subject of a media venture in 2025. Absolutely wild," chimed in another. I don't know about y'all, but I haven't been this excited about a series in ages. Everything from the brilliant cinematography to the stormy plotline and the seasoned cast has me hooked. But what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

