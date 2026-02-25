Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

I can't believe this is real.

Mr. Darcy No More: Matthew Macfadyen's "Exciting" Mystical Thriller Puts Him in the Middle of a Crime

Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 25, 2026
Séance on a Wet Afternoon is a brand new crime thriller you don't want to miss. Well, fellow cinephiles, it appears we’re officially back in the golden age of cinema. There’s a brilliant new film that combines crime and mysticism, and it features a pretty enticing cast. If you’re a fan of the 2005 Pride & Prejudice adaptation or Succession, you’ll be happy to know Matthew Macfadyen plays a lead role, alongside The Mummy star Rachel Weisz in Séance on a Wet Afternoon.

Here's everything to know about Séance on a Wet Afternoon.

Um, so what is Séance On A Wet Afternoon about?

S\u00e9ance On A Wet Afternoon

Allied Film Makers

In this gripping crime thriller, Myra (Rachel Weisz) and Billy (Matthew Macfadyen) are a married couple. Myra, a self-proclaimed medium who wants to legitimize her powers, talks Billy into kidnapping the local son of a rich family, so she can use her psychic abilities to lead law enforcement to the missing boy. Quite the plan to jumpstart her career, huh? Unfortunately, the truth about Myra’s alleged abilities soon comes out, and Billy realizes he and his wife are in too deep.

If you want to get your Séance On A Wet Afternoon fix to pump you up for the new film, you can revisit the 1964 adaptation that earned lead actress Kim Stanley an Oscar nomination. The film is available to stream on HBO Max.

Who's starring in Séance On A Wet Afternoon with Matthew Macfadyen?

rachel weisz and matthew macfadyen

Theo Wargo/Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Séance On A Wet Afternoon cast includes

  • Rachel Weisz as Myra Savage
  • Matthew Macfadyen as Billy
  • Julia Franz Richter as Lina Clayton
  • Darren Charman as the Vicar

Who Is Directing The Film?

jack thorne

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

It appears the talent behind the scenes is just as prominent as the actors starring in front of the camera. Tomas Alfredson, best known for directing Let the Right One In and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, will direct. This 2026 movie adaptation will be written by the brilliant mind behind Adolescence, Jack Thorne. Additionally, Euphoria alum Marcell Rév will serve as the director of photography.

Is The Movie Based On A Book?

seance on a wet afternoon

Amazon

Yes! The movie is an adaptation of Mark McShane's 1961 novel, so be sure to check it out before it hits theaters. It currently sits at a 3.92 out of 5-star rating on Goodreads, which is honestly not bad for the novel-rating website, which is known for being rather critical. The question is, will the film live up to the complexity of the novel?

Some final thoughts...

movie theater dakota johnson movies

Myke Simon/Unsplash

This sounds like an exciting adaptation. With two beloved leading actors, audiences are going to fall in love with this adaptation. While it’s hard to beat the original film, the new adaptation is certainly in good hands with such a talented team behind it. It’s not an understatement to say a lot of people are on the edge of their seats waiting for this film to come out — us included!

Stay tuned for the latest news on Séance On A Wet Afternoon before it premieres, and follow us on Facebook for even more TV and movie announcements!

pop culture entertainment movies

