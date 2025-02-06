Brave the Western front again and again.
8 Compelling Historical Fiction Books To Read While You Wait For '1923' Season 2
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Fans of Yellowstone couldn't get enough of 1923 and we know why. We saw how much the earlier generation of the Duttons endured to keep their ranch, and it made us love the best western family on TV that much more. However, we're impatiently waiting for season 2 to premiere on February 23 because we have so many questions we want to see answered.
Until we can see what happens next, we're getting our fix with equally moving historical fiction books!
Keep scrolling to see which historical fiction books are keeping us calm before 1923 season 2 (and Brandon Sklenar) return to our TV screens.
Amazon
1. The Stillwater Girls by Minka Kent
Amazon
2. Burning Ground by D.A. Galloway
Amazon
3. Where the Rivers Run North by Sam Norton
Amazon
4. Flight of the Sparrowby Amy Belding Brown
Amazon
5. True Colors by Kristin Hannah
Amazon
6. The Wild Road Home by Melissa Payne
Together, the three of them will learn more about life than ever before.
Amazon
7. Chasing the Horizonby Mary Connealy
Amazon
8. To the Wild Horizon by Imogen Martin
Follow us on Facebook more entertainment updates, and check out why 1923 Fans Are Convinced The Season 2 Trailer Has A Crazy Yellowstone Easter Egg!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.