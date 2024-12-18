8 Most-Loved Deep Conditioners To Repair Dry Hair With Split Ends
If your hair has been feeling more like straw than silk lately, it’s time to give it some TLC with a good deep conditioner. Deep conditioners work wonders at healing dry and damaged hair– the best ones are often formulated with ingredients like shea butter, argan oil, and keratin. Whether you’re battling winter dryness, heat damage, or just need a little extra moisture, these 8 deep conditioners will leave your locks soft, shiny, and oh-so manageable, no matter your hair type!
Scroll on to see the top-rated deep conditioners that'll instantly revive dry, damaged hair.
Amazon
Artnatural Argan Oil + Aloe Vera Deep Conditioner
This deep conditioner with a 4.7-star rating includes nourishing argan oil and aloe vera. It even comes with a silk bonnet to wear while the product works its magic overnight. The extra layer helps prevent frizz, split ends, and further hair damage. The best part is it's only $13 (was $18)!
Promising review: "Makes your hair soft, shiny and smells amazing! It’s moisturizing, does not weigh my hair down. Definitely improves my hair health, I have highlighted blond hair so I use the mask every two to 3 days to keep up the healthy hair look! You don’t need to use a lot - normal amount from mid strand to ends."
Amazon
Palmer's Coconut Oil Moisture Boost Deep Conditioner
The coconut oil in this 4.6-star deep conditioner's formula will totally transform dry locks. Its especially hydrating for curly hair of any curl type! The ingredients are fully plant-based, so you can trust they'll always be healthy for your hair.
Promising review: "I know that some ladies are very uptight about ingredients, etc for their hair. I can honestly say that this works so much better than any other deep conditioner that I have either made or bought. I don't get too caught up in the "expensive is better" or "cheap products are junk" debate. I use what works for my hair and this definitely does an excellent job of moisturizing my hair and making it shiny. It only leave it on for the length of my shower and wow!"
Amazon
Camille Rose Algae Renew Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Amazon shoppers have granted this heavenly-smelling deep conditioner 4.6 out of 5 stars for how effective it is. The $16 product works wonders at preventing hair thinning, shedding, and breakage. The mango butter acts as a nice emollient to lock in all the moisture.
Promising review: "It’s difficult to find a deep conditioner that actually brings moisture to my hair and revives it. I kinda followed the instructions on the label but I left it on longer than stated. It’s thick and I feel like that’s what my hair needed. I rinsed my hair, dried it with a towel mannn I didn’t have to do much untangling!! It left my hair soft and easy to comb through. I’m now looking to purchase some of the other products."
Amazon
SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Hair Masque
SheaMoisture is one of my favorite hair care brands because every one of their products I've tried actually do what they say they do. This 4.6-star hair mask is no exception – it truly does provide "intensive" hair repair and hydration. The formula with manuka honey and mafura oil is friendly on over-processed, damaged, or color-treated hair and helps you build stronger, healthier, and frizz-free strands.
Promising review: "i have naturally wavy/curly hair but i damaged it so bad with bleach that they kind of went away. i did a lot of hair masks, gave it a lot of time to breathe, etc etc etc and this is the only thing to come close to restoring my natural curl pattern. it smells amazing, helps with frizziness, and definitely helps my hair feel healthier, moisturized, and as shiny as it can be. i also notice that it's better than a lot of other products when it comes to maintaining hair color. my dyed hair doesn't bleed or become discolored with this product. love the ingredients too!! phenomenal brand and product overall."
Amazon
Unove Deep Damage Hair Treatment Mask
This 4.6-star pick comes complete with highly-concentrated proteins that seep deep into your locks for noticeable shine and hydration. What sets it apart the most is it's fast-acting, so you don't necessarily need to let it sit on your head for a long time – just a quick application in the shower will do! It also smells ahh-mazing with notes of citrus and flowers.
Promising review: "This is my favorite treatment I’ve ever used. My hair is thick and dry, but this product makes it feel soft and manageable. It seems to reduce damage as well; every time I go to the salon, my stylist comments on how strong and healthy my hair looks. The scent is just right—not too strong, which I appreciate."
Amazon
Mielle Organics Babassu & Mint Deep Conditioner
Mielle makes my absolute favorite conditioner (read about it here!), so this 4.5-star deep conditioner is definitely next-up on my self-care "buy" list. The blend of natural oils and fatty acids help reduce breakage and smooth ends, frizz, and flyaways – all without weighing down your hair. It's safe for all hair types, too, so you could easily share the love with your roomie or S.O.
Promising review: "This is my favorite deep conditioner. I sometimes use this as a cowash instead of after shampooing. Smells great and leaves my hair feeling soft and looks shiny. I have natural curly hair with blonde highlights. I wish there was a bigger tub. I go through this fast."
Amazon
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask + Deep Conditioner
This $13 deep conditioner leaves your locks with such a luxurious feel, thanks to the strengthening and hydrating argan oil. The shine it gives is also impeccable! Shoppers have given it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its rich texture, effectiveness, and its ability to deliver "salon-quality" results.
Promising review: "My hair is three feet long. I use this generously around every couple weeks after I shampoo. I get as much water out of my hair, I slather on about half the tub (again, my hair is very long). I leave it in while I shave and soap up and rinse. Then I rinse it out. One side bonus is that it makes the skin on my body so soft. The smell is beautiful and I get comments about the nice smell. The end result is that my hair flows from the top to bottom. The areas that tend to look a little dry (bottom) look just as shiny and moisturized as the rest of my hair. I will use this the rest of my life and recommend it to everyone."
Amazon
OUAI Thick Hair Mask
If you want your locks to look and feel expensive, this 4.5-star OUAI hair mask is the way to go. Just one use will leave your hair feeling smoother, softer, and stronger. The formula includes ilipe and shea butters to condition, almond, olive, and macadamia oils to soften and smooth, and hydrolyzed keratin to prevent breakage.
Promising review: "I have oily scalp and dry ends. My end are so dry that they soak up water and takes hours to air dry. I used this today for the first time and my hair air dried 50% faster than normal. My hair feels soft, but not oily. This is my new favorite hair product!"
