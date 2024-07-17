This Affordable Hair Dryer Gave Me The Bounciest Curls In Under 10 Minutes
Ever since I discovered I actually do have curly hair, I have not stopped sporting my ringlets. And though I love a good little air-dry moment, I’ve been extremely curious about styling my hair with a diffuser to bring in even more body and bounce! I recently tried out the INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer in hopes it would deliver the voluminous curls I’ve been looking for – here’s my honest review!
All About The INFINITIPRO Hair Dryer
Meredith Holser
Transparently, other than the included diffuser, I was initially drawn to this hair dryer because it looks really high-end, but doesn’t boast the high-end price tag. It features a smooth matte black finish with shiny rose gold accents, which honestly reminded me of the ever-so coveted Dyson Airwrap. And with a special on-sale price of $28 for Prime Day (normally $47), I just had to get my hands on it.
One of the main selling points of the INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer is that it results in “frizz-free” hair using infrared heat. I can’t ever seem to escape frizz in the day-to-day (whether I rock my curls or not), so I was already highly doubtful about this claim before trying the product. I was also quite unsure that this hair tool could really dry my hair up to 50% faster than the hair dryer I already had, like it claims to do. The only real testament to support these claims was to see how the hair dryer performed, so I immediately gave it a try.
The Specs
Meredith Holser
First, let’s talk specs. The INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer has three heat settings, two speed settings, and two different attachments to achieve different results: a concentrator for sleeker styling, and a diffuser for defining curls. Based on the 59,000 reviews of the product on Amazon (it’s earned 4.6 out of 5 stars), a lot of shoppers appreciate this wide array of styling options – and I do, too! Since I’m lucky enough to be able to style my hair to be straight or curly depending on the day, having the chance to toggle in between heat levels and speeds is very helpful for achieving the look I want.
Several of the top reviews for this hair dryer noted that it is on the heavier side in terms of weight. Comparing it in-hand to my current hair dryer (which is 7 years old), it was definitely heavier, but not by much. I really wasn’t bothered by the weight just by holding it, but a few users observed that it might not be totally ideal if you’re traveling with it in a suitcase or backpack. I think where weight really matters is when the hair dryer is in use – I don’t want to totally burn out my arms to the point of annoying cramps and exhaustion (IYKYK)!
My Pre-Drying Process
Meredith Holser
While actually using the hair dryer, I didn’t come across any fatigue from the weight of the tool at all. In fact, it was really easy and painless to use.
Before approaching my strands with subtle heat from the hair dryer, I applied a few products that I know for sure help keep my hair smooth and my curls locked in, even if I opt to air-dry. With slightly damp, clean hair, I ran a few pumps of the R+Co Sun Catcher Power C Boosting Leave-In Conditioner (I love this stuff, and it smells so good) through my ends to provide some silkiness and protection, then scrunched my hair using a pea-sized amount of the SheaMoisture Smoothie Curl Enhancing Cream to further bring out my curls.
Using The Hair Dryer
Meredith Holser
I decided to pair the diffuser attachment that came with the INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer with medium heat, since low to medium temperatures are typically recommended for the diffusing method. Though I wasn’t going to primarily use high heat for my first drying session, I tested out the three different heat settings on my hand, and found that the change in temperatures between settings was impressively fast. I chalked this satisfying aspect up to the fact that the hair dryer has an 1875-watt AC motor that delivers “powerful airflow,” as well as the infrared heat technology it uses.
I admittedly had never used a diffuser for my hair before trying this hair dryer out. I had only really started embracing my curls this year, so I wasn’t looking for ways to style them until now. Even so, I immediately loved the experience that the INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer delivered.
Upon first use, I positioned the diffuser at the ends of my hair, moving it upwards to gently “scrunch” my strands, just as I do with my beloved curl-enhancing cream. Once I gathered a good amount of hair in and around the diffuser attachment, I held the hair dryer still against my scalp in hopes to bring more volume to my roots. And it worked wonderfully – all without burning my scalp! I think if I had opted for the highest temperature setting, I might’ve felt more uncomfortable under the heat.
And just like that, my curls were completely dry after 10 minutes! More importantly, they were bouncier and more voluminous than if I had just let them air-dry (which I do quite frequently). I absolutely loved the body that the diffuser attachment helped me achieve, and I think I used just the right products, temperature, and drying speed to help me style my hair perfectly!
Weighing The Product Claims
Meredith Holser
Revisiting the “frizz-free” claims of this hair dryer, I definitely didn’t notice much difference in smoothness in regards to my dry hair. Like I noted, my hair always has frizz, which I think is truly just a texture thing, and not a drying thing.
This hair dryer did cut my typical drying time (15 minutes) down by 5 minutes, which is not enough to live up to its “50% faster” claim, but I still found it very pleasing. The less time I can spend getting ready, the better!
The Verdict
Meredith Holser
Overall, I really like the idea that I can do a smooth blowout and curate bouncy curls with the same hair tool, given that this dryer comes with two attachments. It’s fairly versatile when it comes to styling options, which could be really practical for someone with a hair type similar to mine.
Amazon
INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer
The main selling point about the INFINITIPRO by Conair Hair Dryer that resonated with me is absolutely its affordable price. It’s currently on sale for Prime Day for $28, but I would gladly buy it for its original price of $47, because of how luxe it feels, as well as the amazing results it delivers in a very favorable window of getting-ready time.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
