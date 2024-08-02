10 Best Heat Protectant Sprays That Will Save Your Dry, Damaged Hair
For the longest time I was afraid of using any heat on my hair, worried that I would destroy or damage the hair I took so long to grow out. That all changed after I discovered heat protectants that could not only protect it from really harsh heat, but also help with a list of other hair concerns I have like:
- Growth
- Shine
- Volume
- Texture
Does heat protectant actually work?
If you want to maintain hair health and length, then heat protectant should always be a "must" when using hot tools. Celebrity hairstylist, Clyde Haygood told me that it not only works, but is essential for hair health. He stresses that using heat protectant spray is THE most important thing you can do to keep hair at its healthiest when blow drying and using other hot styling tools.
Outside of maintaining length and minimizing damage, heat protectant is also very helpful in preserving dyed and colored hair! If you continue to use heat without protectant, then you will not only damage your hair quality but also the color! So, make sure to shop these well-loved picks, and start using them asap!
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue Styling Mist
This spray has to be one of my all-time favorite beauty products for so many reasons!
- It has incredible ingredients like Aloe Vera, Sunflower Seed Extract, and Panthenol.
- It has the best scent I've ever encountered in a beauty product.
- It has heat protectant in it.
- It give my flat hair so much texture and volume.
Djerf Avenue Beauty will be on everyone's buy list soon enough, because it is going to take off!
Amazon
Kenra Blow Dry Spray
I love a good dual-purpose product, and this one boasts over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, so I'd say it's definitely a top contender for me. It acts as a blow dry spray, which helps to hold your curls or your blowout more firmly, while also protecting your hair from heat or heated tools. It dries quickly, gives volumes, and protects your hair from heat. What else could you possibly need?!
Amazon
Chi 44 Guard Heat Protectant
This is a great option if you're looking for something a little more on the affordable side of heat protectants. I've used this spray many times in the past couple years, and it's plenty thorough for its price point! It has a very strong thermal protection guard that will protect your hair from even the harshest heat!
Amazon
ColorWow Dreamcoat Spray
I have this spray, and it has to be one of my favorites I've ever used. I've never had a product keep my curls in tact for so long, while also protecting my hair and giving immense volume. This is my secret weapon to get bouncy curls — I will be a ride or die Colorwow fan forever!
Amazon
L'oreal Paris Heat Protectant
This heat protectant is only $7 —talk about a bargain! Not only is it affordable, but it also has over 73,000 reviews on Amazon, so it's a pretty popular product. I've used this product a couple times and honestly really liked it! I tend to go for products that give me a little more volume, but this one is great if you're looking for something for straighter hair or solely a heat protectant!
Amazon
Redken Quick Blowout Spray
Looking for a lightweight spray that doesn't make your hair feel heavy, or like it has too much product in it? I've got just the thing! I love this one, because it protects from heat, but it's also fast-drying so you can immediately go in with styling. It also gives your hair a stunning shine while it's at it.
Amazon
OGX Heat Protectant
This heat protectant will give you the silkiest, smoothest hair while also protecting it from heat. At $8, it's an incredible deal for a heat protectant spray. I love all of OGX's products, including their masks, so I'd highly recommend anything from this brand!
Amazon
It's a 10 Thermal Spray
Did you know you could find a heat protectant that also works as a leave-in conditioner? This product does both! It works to protect your hair from hot tools, as well as being a leave in conditioner product when you blow dry your hair. I've been using this product since I first started using heat on my hair. It's been a favorite product of mine for years!
Amazon
Ouai Leave In Conditioner Spray
Another multi-use product with a leave-in conditioner in it! Ouai is a really good brand to look into for hair health. I started with one of their oils, and immediately became obsessed. Now, I'm slowly making through their whole product list (I know, I have a problem). This spray is a 10/10 for me.
Amazon
Gisou Spray
Gisou is one of my favorites best-kept secrets for the most shiny, healthy-looking hair. I use so many of their products, and have for years! This spray smells amazing, but also helps to: detangle, protect from heat, and give shine. It has honey, so it's great for moisturizing your hair in a natural way, too!
