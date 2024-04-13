The 8 Best Leave-In Conditioners To Quickly Repair Your Dry, Damaged Hair
I'm officially ready to emerge from my winter haze and re-acclimate to warmer temps and being outside! First things first though, my hair has been pretty neglected over these dry and dehydrating winter months. In order to get my hair back to it's glossy and healthy normal for summer, I've been using leave-in conditioners to help re-store its shine.
Leave-in conditioners help so much to revitalize your hair and bring back some gloss to it, as well as helping get rid of its dried out state that can occur in winter. I asked some of my favorite hair experts what they think about leave ins: Are they a myth? Or do they really help? So keep reading to see what they say!
What are the benefits of leave-in conditioner?
One of the best things leave-in conditioner does for you is moisturize dry or damaged hair. It helps to really lock in the moisture so that it can look healthier as well as preventing your hair from any future damage that it may be exposed to. Hair stylist and expert Marwa Bashir says this about leave-ins, "A leave-in conditioner is one of the most beneficial products for your hair. A leave-in conditioner will protect , moisturize and nourish all hair types. In my arsenal of products the first step for my wavy hair is always a leave-in conditioner, my favorite is SUNCATCHER from R+Co. This product is great to use on damp hair, as well as dry when the hair may feel a bit dehydrated."
Is leave-in conditioner good for your hair?
Leave-in conditioner is great for your hair because it has time to really soak into the hair and soothe any dry or brittle ends you may have. It also strengthens any dry ends to allow them to get stronger and prevent them from breaking as easily in the future. It can also prevent your hair from damage via sun, rough sleeping, or heat. Our resident hair expert, Marwa Bashir says, "A leave-in conditioner layered over dry waves or curls can also help revive the shape of the coils or ropey waves." We love to hear that!
Briogeo Don't Despair Hair Treatment
I've been using this hair treatment for about two years now and it has to be one of the BEST things I've done with my hair care routine in a long time. I use a lot of heat from curling irons and blow dryers so my hair has a lot of dryness. I was looking for something that would help with my breakage and dead ends so I could grow out my hair more and this seriously worked like magic. It made my hair feel so hydrated just after two uses and now that I've been using it for so long, I don't think I can go back; it's just that good! Could not recommend this one more! Definitely add to cart.
Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream
With over 800 reviews at Nordstrom, most of which are 4 stars and above, this is one of the most highly-rated leave-in conditioners I've seen. It is certainly well loved with reviews saying things like, "Do yourself a favor and go ahead and order! This stuff is amazing! It adds tons of shine and closure to ends. Cuts out all frizz nicely. My hair feels great...not to mention, the smell is AMAZING! I have extremely thick hair and I literally use a dime size amount. I know it seems expensive up front, but it will last a long time. I’m hooked!!!" Wow that sounds like a stellar product to me!
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
This is one of those products I hate because it's so good!!! I used this once and genuinely noticed a big difference in my hair and hated that because of its more expensive price point. But I promise you, it actually does work and IS worth the hype unfortunately. Try it once and you'll see! The difference in your hair is immediate and game-changing. Another product that lives up to the hype!
Oribe Leave-In Detangler
Another amazing Oribe product that I love. This one can be used to help detangle your hair and smoothen it from any clumps to prevent further breakage. It just helps loosens up the hair and moisturizes it leaving it with a silky, smooth finish. This is a great one to use after the shower to give it an extra shine.
Moroccan Oil All-In-One Leave-In
This is a budget friendly option listed at only $14! It also has amazing reviews and is the complete package as an all-in-one item! It helps to detangle your hair, soften any breakage or split ends, and prevent damage from heat. It's also perfect for any and all hair types!
Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-In
Over 2300 stunning reviews?! Sign us up! This product is well-loved for a reason! Another hair product for all hair types but this one helps to protect from heat of up to 450 degrees! That sounds so ideal for me, as someone who frequently uses heat on her hair! I would say this one is perfect for you if you heat-style your hair often.
Curlsmith Weightless Air Dry Cream
Where are my beautiful curly-haired girlies at?! I have the most amazing leave-in conditioner for you that is only $12 and has incredible reviews. This mask is so helpful because it moisturizes your hair while improving your curl texture. We love a dual purpose! This mask is definitely a must for anyone with curly hair!
Since our hair expert Marwa Bashir said that leave-ins even work well on dry hair, we definitely recommend trying it that way to revitalize some of your curls for some extra bounce!
Aveda Botanical Intensive Strengthening Mask
If you have intense breakage or pretty frail hair like me then look no further! This mask does an amazing job of strengthening those frail, broken ends on your hair and preventing any further damage from occurring. I love it because I notice my hair get stronger and not have as many broken ends. It's also paraben-free which I love. You just leave it in for a few minutes and voila! Your hair is shiny and luxurious!
