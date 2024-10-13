8 Leave-In Conditioners For Silky, Smooth, & Strong Curly Hair
The key to mastering your curls — and making them look like luscious locks, even in the dry fall and winter seasons — is hydration. If your curls are hydrated, then they are looking good. — and that's where leave-in conditioners can really come in and save the day. They help to hydrate the hair and lock in moisture; hence the "leave-in" part. These work their magic overnight, or throughout the day, to ensure that your curls are refreshed and silk smooth!
To understand more about this holy grail beauty product, I chatted with celebrity hairstylist and hair expert, William Whatley! He gave us all his opinions on how to properly treat your curls, plus what we should look for in our leave-in conditioners. Keep reading to see all this top-tier knowledge he dropped!
How should I take care of curly hair?
Amazon
When it comes to his number one tip for treating and taking care of curls, Whatley let us know that brushing hair while it’s wet can damage your hair – especially if you have naturally curly hair. When the hair stretches as you brush, it's actually causing more damage.
Whatley explained that your cuticle layer is more exposed if you have curly hair, and if you're brushing that vigorously, you’re disrupting the outer layer of the hair — AKA where all your gorgeous shine usually comes from. If you're constantly damaging your hair with bad brushing habits, this will ultimately make your hair less shiny!
What ingredients should I look for in a leave-in conditioner for curly hair?
Amazon
When you're looking at the leave-in conditioner bottle, Whatley says to always look at the ingredients immediately listed after water. Those will be the predominant ingredients necessary to do the job of either moisturizing, protecting, or adding strength to your damaged hair! Ingredients to look for include:
- Panthenol
- Aloe
- Weightless oils and extracts
- Refined fruit oils
- Hydrolyzed keratin.
Whatley also notes that natural extracts or oils will be great in moisturizing or hydrating your hair — which is exactly what we're looking for in a leave-in conditioner for curly hair!
Amazon
SEEN Curly Creme Leave-In
This non-comedogenic & sulfate free curl defining cream is a great leave-in conditioner to help get rid of frizz and help style your hair while helping tp nourish it at the same time. I love a good multi-use product like this — especially since it also protects against heat if you need to style it with a hot tool.
Amazon
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!
This mask is a ride or die favorite of mine! I honestly notice such a significant difference in my hair when I use it. And good news! It works phenomenally for any of my curly-haired gals as well! It's great for curly hair types that are dealing with significant damage or dryness. It will really keep the moisture locked in, and make it look like shiny perfection!
Amazon
Cantu Argan Oil Conditioning Repair
One ingredient that your hair won't be able to get enough of is argan oil! It's the number one thing people always recommend if you're struggling to bring your hair back to life. So, if you pair that with a leave-in conditioner that soaks and will fully absorb into the hair, then we're off to a great start in our hair repair journey. This one from Cantu is beloved on Amazon with over 13,000 reviews singing its praises!
Amazon
Curls Blueberry Bliss Mask
If you're looking to repair damage done to your hair, while fixing frizz, then we've got the mask for you! This one from Blueberry Bliss is super popular on Amazon because it also helps to promote hair growth — which we all love, am I right? At only $12, I'd say that's a pretty good deal as well!
Amazon
Divi 3-in-1 Leave In
This product is raved, with reviews noting that this leave-in conditioner takes people's notoriously frizzy hair to magically smooth and shiny after use! I love this company because their products really do show results — and quickly. I use their hair growth serum, and holy cow! My hair has never grown that quickly in my life! It's such a good company, so I would definitely recommend using it!.
Amazon
Paul Mitchell Full Circle Leave-In
I love a mask that will leave your curls super hydrated, and this one will do just that — and I mean seriously hydrated. This mask is meant to specifically target giving your hair an ultimate bounce and shine, so that your tresses comes back to life after the dry, summer heat. It's also paraben free, which we (and your hair) love to hear!
Amazon
OGX Quenching + Coconut Curls
This hair mask has quite a few great ingredients in it. They include: honey, citrus oil, coconut, and curl-styling milk — all of which will help you not only tackle frizz or unruly hair, but also give your curls that "I can't stop touching my hair" softness. Yes, please!
Amazon
Shea Moisture Jamaican Castor Oil Leave-In
A mask that's from 100% pure Jamaican castor oil? That's pretty hard to come by! And it's only $10, so you can grab it for a fantastic deal. It's great at detangling your curls for when they get a little extra unmanagable or have too much of a kink in them.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more beauty + hair picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.