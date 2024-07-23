Every Product That Took My Hair From Dry And Drab To Luscious And Long
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Rewind to about a year and a half ago, I had extremely fine, damaged hair from excessive heat and harsh chemicals. This caused my hair to have a lot of breakage, and no matter how short I cut it, it was still showing. After one of these spontaneous chops still left my hair looking unhealthy, I decided it was time to really invest in my hair care and find products that would revitalize it and help it grow. Fast forward to 2024, and my hair is the healthiest and longest it's ever been. I truly didn't think it was a possible for my thin, damaged hair to ever look this luscious and long, but thanks to this specific hair care routine, my hair is looking better than ever before. SO, I thought I'd share with you the exact routine (and hair products) I used to get my hair looking its best!
.
Amazon
Nexxus Damage Healing Shampoo
The very first step that I took in my hair journey was buying a damage-healing shampoo that would restore my broken ends and frayed hair. This did wonders for my breakage since it's infused with keratin; this made it a lot stronger and not as easily breakable. The Nexxus shampoo really healed my hair, and helped with my flakey scalp as well! Highly recommend this for a great detoxing shampoo.
Amazon
Crown Affair Shampoo
Once I started to heal my breakage, I wanted a shampoo that I could use for a gentle, daily cleanse. One that would help clean my hair, but not be too aggressive, since I was using the Nexxus one interchangeably. This shampoo changed the game for me. It's lightweight and simple, but completely cleanses my hair. You're going to need a clean, fresh base for all of your oils and serums you're going to use next.
Sephora
Crown Affair Conditioner
Of course, I have to follow up with the conditioner! Again, I use this combo on the daily because it's that good. This immediately detangles my hair and makes it silky smooth. It's a phenomenal daily conditioner to use on your hair. Plus, it's great for all hair types!
Crown Affair
Crown Affair Leave In Conditioner
I am a Crown Affair stan, clearly. But I promise you, they're fully worth it! This leave-in conditioner goes on after your shower. I like to put it on my hair before bed, then sleep in a braid. I wake up with the fluffiest hair ever, and I only need to use a dime-size amount. It will truly last you forever. And I know this product is the real deal because when I don't use it, I genuinely notice a massive difference in my hair.
Amazon
Vegamour Growth Serum
I've put so many people onto this serum because of how rapidly and well it works. After you're taken care of your shower routine for your hair, you're going to want to start using this. Because if your hair is being repaired and healed, next up is working on that growth; and this will do just the trick. It's a great product for quick growth. I massage it into my scalp on dry hair, and even put a bit on the ends. Then, I like to take a brush, and massage the brush into my scalp so it wakes up the hair follicles a bit!
Djerf Avenue
Djerf Avenue Styling Mist
Next, we're gonna talk styling. This Djerf Avenue mist has really been saving my hair. Now that I have softer and more healed hair, I want to make sure I'm protecting it from harsh heat and preventing breakage. So, I spray this into my hair and it works as a styling spray, and also a heat protectant. Plus, it smells better than any product I've ever used... No, I'm not kidding. You will be restocking on this product for life, I can assure you. 10/10 from me!
Gisou
Gisou Hair Oil
Once your hair is styled, you're going to use this honey infused hair oil to give it some gloss and shine! This oil will be sure to make your hair look like a million bucks when you wear it. Just be prepared... people will legitimately stop you in the street, and ask you about your hair when you wear this. It's that good.
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Kayla Walden.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.