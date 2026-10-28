Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato have officially reunited, and it's the perfect callback to Princess Protection Program (AKA one of the best Disney Channel movies ever made).

The real-life BFF's just came together to release the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle is now available on RareBeauty.com, and the best news (aside from the reunion) is that it's only $50 instead of $76. I've been using Rare Beauty blushes for years — like, I'm talking about the same bottles — and I can attest that these blushes are some of the best on the market.



Keep scrolling to hear what Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato had to say about their new Rare Beauty collaboration.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez celebrate their "full-circle" friendship. Rare Beauty The new, limited-edition bundle has both of their favorite shades of the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, as well as an included Soft Pinch Blush Brush (which is worth $26 on its own). It's no secret that these gals grew up together, and it was such a huge deal to reunite for the campaign. “The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique," Selena Gomez says in a press release. "Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same….always.” “Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood, so being able to connect in this way, in a campaign that feels so nostalgic to both of us, is such a full-circle moment," Demi says of the Disney-inspired photoshoot and campaign. "I’ve loved her liquid blush since she launched the brand so this was really fun to work on. Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup.”

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more celebrity and pop culture updates! Read Rare Beauty's Neutral Eye Collection is a Summer Beauty Must-Have for more.