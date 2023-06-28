Rare Beauty Just Announced Its Latest Collection And It’s Giving All The Fall Vibes
Summer may be in the air, but that doesn’t stop our favorite brands from planning their fall releases. Rare Beauty *just* announced their fall lineup of products, and it’s certainly caught our eye.
The beauty brand, founded in 2019 by singer and actress Selena Gomez, boasts a comprehensive roster of makeup products guaranteed to make you glow. You’ve probably heard of them thanks to their viral liquid blushes and TikTok-famoustinted SPF moisturizer, both of which are definitely believe the hype.
The upcoming launch will include three brand-new products to Rare Beauty’s collection, the Brow Harmony Precision Pencil, Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Liner and All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick. The products seem to stick to a traditional fall palette, with lots of browns, gold, and deep reds.
Image via Rare Beauty
In her own Instagram post, Gomez shared that “this collection is all about self-expression and self-acceptance. It’s not about how you look but how you see yourself. Love what you see.”
The brand is known for its impeccable shade range and easy application, so we're certainly looking forward to all of the new colors and formulas joining the Rare Beauty family.
While this may be the fall line, we're getting some '90s vibes from all the shades of brown. IDK about you, but I definitely plan to channel my inner Rachel Green with these colors — just maybe minus the on-again-off-again, will-they-won't-they of her relationship status. 😉 And while I'm at it, I might as well plan some cute fall 'fits to go with these, too!
You can pick up these stylish new eye colors starting on July 6 at Sephora — I know I'll be there!
Header image courtesy of Rare Beauty.
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.