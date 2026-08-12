The Hunger Games will always be famous for the way Suzanne Collins seamlessly weaves political commentary, interpersonal relationships, and family — and Sunrise on the Reaping is no different. But from an aesthetic standpoint, the series is also immediately recognizable (which is a feat in and of itself); the world of Panem is a dystopian, electrified world full of color and very courageous beauty looks. That's why it's always so fun to play with makeup from official Hunger Games beauty partners!

You can get the brand new Stila Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping collection online now. Keep scrolling for all the details.

In honor of the upcoming Sunrise on the Reaping (in theaters November 20, 2026), check out the glitter and glam of Stila Cosmetics.

Check out the full 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' makeup collection from Stila. Stila The full Hunger Games makeup collection contains so many shades and products, and plenty of glitter. Keep scrolling for the full breakdown.

Sunrise Eyes Collection Stila Sunrise Eyes, $59 These Liqua-Play Eyeshadows are limited-edition and travel-sized, which means you can take them with you wherever you go. But the best part? Each shadow name is based on a different character including Maysilee (shimmer gold), Lenore Dove (matte copper), Proserpina (glittery pink), Effie (matte blue), and Mags (matte pale nude).

Stila All Fire Collection, $34 One of the sweetest quotes from Sunrise on the Reaping is between Lenore Dove (Whitney Peak) and Haymitch (Joseph Zada): "I love you like All Fire." Add a little All Fire to your look with a shimmery Liqua-Play Eyeshadow and Stay All Day® Kajal Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil duo.

Stila Meadow Dream, $24-30 The Meadow is a wondrous and life-giving location outside of District 12, and it makes sense the makeup products inspired by the beauty of nature would be golden and warm. These products are sold separately but go great together: Heaven’s Hue Highlighter, Stay All Day Smudge & Set Gel Eye Liner, and Heaven’s Dew Honey Glow Balm.

Stila Pretty Striking, $25-30 I won't give too much away about the upcoming Hunger Games, but we do know that the 2nd Quarter Quell includes double the tributes — and the arena doesn't turn out like the tributes expect. Try the Stay All Day Inkwear Liquid Eye Liner, Heaven’s Dew All Over Glimmer, and Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick. The bright colors and shimmery overlay are perfect for the surprises that await us.

Stila Rebel Beauty, $20-26 Every Hunger Games fan knows that Cinna (Lenny Kravitz) and Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) changed the face of District 12 during the 74th Games by literally setting Katniss on fire (even if the flames weren't real). But this newfound approach to representing 12's coal mining is perfectly complemented by these muted makeup products. Check out the new Eyeshadow Compact, Stay All Day® Liquid Eye Liner, and Huge™ Extreme Lash Mascara.

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This post has been updated.