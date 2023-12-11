Upgrade Your Self Care Routine With The New Rare Beauty Body Collection
I'm not sure where you live, but Georgia's cold weather is wrecking all the good my summer self care routine did for me. It's to the point where I've started using vaseline as a moisturizing base before reaching for lotion — IYKYK. Fortunately, Rare Beauty has a new collection that's here to revolutionize our post-shower routines. Known for creating a trusted and affordable makeup line, Selena Gomez is taking things one step further by introducing body care products.
She told People, "For me, that post-bath or shower has always been my go-to for comfort and I wanted to bring that feeling to the Rare Beauty community." I was also was raised to cherish proper skincare — including the body — so I'm excited about this!
As a hint, here's all the comforting details you need to know about Rare Beauty's newest body care collection!
What's the name of Rare Beauty's body care collection?
Rare Beauty's new collection is called Find Comfort. Selena also told People this was an intentional decision between her and her team. She said, "We spent a lot of time making sure the collection truly represents our brand...Our goal was to create an experience that helps people feel comfortable in their own skin..."
I personally love when brands create products based on their personal experiences or feelings because it's one way I like to connect with whatever I purchase.
How many products are available in Rare Beauty's Find Comfort collection?
As of now, the collection offers four different products from a hydrating fragrance mist to an aromatherapy pen.
Will there be additional products to shop?
Because Selena loves us all so much, there'll be three additional products on Rare Beauty's site, including comfy sweatpants and a mini desktop calendar. She knows I can't help but hit 'add to cart.'
Can I shop the Rare Beauty body collection now?
I know the excitement is real, but you'll have to wait to make a purchase from Selena's newest drop. The Rare Beauty Find Comfort body collection doesn't officially launch until December 19th!
Where will the products be available to buy?
People reported the collection will be available to shop via Sephora's app on December 18th for the impatient queens who won't want to wait until December 19th. If you don't mind waiting, you'll also be able to purchase the Find Comfort products on Rare Beauty and Sephora's official sites.
Here's Everything You Can Expect From Rare Beauty's Body Collection:
Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen
Need something that'll help relax your senses and help you remain present when you're feeling anxious? You'll love Rare Beauty's aromatherapy pen that has peppermint and lavender scents.
Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
What do you get when you mix lemon zest, cashmere wood, and jasmine together? You get an inviting scent that's not overpowering, but still lingers when you walk by. Count me in!
Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream
This hand cream contains the same scents as Find Comfort's fragrance mist, which makes me smile. I love when products pair well together! Plus, a writer always needs to make sure her busy hands are moisturized.
Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion
I know I'm on team vaseline right now, but not everyone is a fan of that. Luckily, you can kiss feeling greasy goodbye with this body lotion.
Comfy Hoodie
There's no shame in feeling comfortable, especially when your workspace is at home!
Comfy Sweatpants
These sweatpants are begging for me...er, you to buy them!
#RareReminder Mini Desktop Calendar
Stop — how cute is this mini desktop calendar? It's an absolute need!
So far, I have my eyes on the aromatherapy pen, hydrating hand cream, and the comfy sweatsuit combo!
