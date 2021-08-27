10 Modern and Colorful Mantel Decor DIYs to Try This Weekend
Your mantel already has all your faves on display (ie: travel pics, sentimental tchotchkes, and books), so add some mantel decor to make it stand out even more. If you're ready for some new decorating ideas for fall, these modern DIYs go beyond the conventional pumpkins and leaves. Colorful accents like a clock or tray, and maybe even some on-trend tassels, keep the balance. You'll find just the right mix here!
DIY Tassel Pumpkin
Make this DIY now so that you still have time to enjoy it before you're tempted by Christmas trees. (via Delineate Your Dwelling)
DIY Brushstroke Monogram Letters
Because you went minimal for summer (who has time for clutter in the heat?), you can officially add all kinds of colorful knick-knacks back into your life. (via Persia Lou)
DIY MCM Wall Clock
With the sun setting earlier and earlier, you need a better way of telling the time. Might as well make it a stylish one too. (via Sugar & Cloth)
DIY Fabric Pumpkins
You've seen them on Insta, but how are they actually made? Now you know. (via PMQ for two)
DIY Simple Catch- All Tray
A pop of pink is just what you need to complement your fall scene. (via Sarah Hearts)
DIY Painted Rainbow Pumpkins
Rainbows don't have to use all the colors in order to be pretty. These muted blues and pinks are moody and totally on trend for fall. (via A Bubbly Life)
DIY Pumpkin Vase
Just in case you were wondering, yes, you can turn one into a vase, and you totally should. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Woven Storage Basket
It's not just your mantel that deserves some love! Toss your throws in this funky basket and complete the fall vignette. (via A Kailo Chic Life)
DIY Geometric Metallic Vases
Ok, so maybe the gourds aren't doing it for you... but a shiny metallic pop is just what the doctor ordered for a dose of cheer this November. (via Enthralling Gumption)
DIY Billy Buttons
Who knows why these are so hard to find in stores, and who knows where they actually grow in nature? Say hello to the DIY you (and your mantel) have been waiting for. (via Dans Le Lakehouse)
This post has been updated.