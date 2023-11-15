16 DIY Christmas Ornaments Minimalists Will Love
Though the holidays are typically a maximalist‘s dream, we’re seeing a trend toward the streamlined. Perfect example? The capsule wardrobe and the rise in popularity of the #KonMari Method. Yes, everyone can appreciate an over-the-top light show or stocking-stuffed mantel, but the spirit of simplicity is definitely in season. Try it on for size by taking inspo from these DIY ornament ideas.
Glistening Silver Ornament
More of a silver than a gold person? This DIY is for you. Though glitter can be chaotic (it is, after all, the chicken pox of craft supplies), it keeps its minimal feel by acting as a single-hued ornament. (via Brit + Co)
Geometric Clay Ornaments
These eye-catching, 3D clay ornaments stand out all on their own. (via Brit + Co)
Dipped Glitter Ornament
Just because you’re going minimal doesn’t mean you can’t embrace glitter! You can also personalize these with names and beloved holiday sayings. (via The Beauty Dojo)
Eye Ornament
Don’t the eyes always have it? This DIY definitely thinks so. As #NYFW proved, graphic illustrations are really having a moment. It’s only right you allow your Christmas tree to make the same bold fashion statement. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Wooden Tassel Ornaments
For a more natural, subdued vibe, try fashioning these neutral wooden ornaments. We’re loving that the tassels add just the right amount of holiday flair. (via The Merry Thought)
Painted Ornaments
Minimal doesn’t necessarily mean neutral. Try making this tricolored ornament for a bold pop of color that doesn’t feel overpowering. (via Design Improvised)
Easy Stitched Leather Ornaments
Not only do these ornaments look great riding solo on a tree, but they also make excellent gifts for long-distance SOs, friends or family members. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Metallic Wooden Ball Ornament
This little ornament rocks the monochromatic look with ease. (via Lia Griffith)
DIY Moon Phase Clay Ornaments
We found them on scarves and calendars this past year, and now they’re on our tree. For a really modern look, try pairing these white ornaments with a white tree. (via Alice & Lois)
Pipe Cleaner Himmeli Ornament
Sometimes the simplest idea has the biggest impact. At least that’s what these little DIY diamonds prove. All you need is some leftover craft supplies and a few hours and you’ll have your tree lookin’ like a million bucks. (via Smile and Wave)
Repurposed Ornaments With Ribbon Tape
Instead of tossing old ornaments, grab some ribbon tape and update those little buggers. You’d be surprised how such a simple idea can completely transform your decor. (via Up to Date Interiors)
Geometric Clay Christmas Decorations
Bling out your Christmas tree with a few dazzling gems. (via Make and Fable)
Hand Painted Pastel Ornaments
These beautiful hand-painted ornaments are therapeutic to make and are the best pop of color for your tree. (via Alice & Lois)
Paper-Covered Ornaments
If you're a book girly, these ornaments are going to be right up your alley. (via The Turquoise Home)
Rudolph Ornaments
These Rudolph ornaments are seriously adorable and so easy to make! (via Studio DIY!)
Gradient Ornaments
These gradient ornaments are unique and add an awesome pop of color! (via A Kailo Chic Life)
After all this inspo, who’s ready to minimal-ize their Christmas tree? Show us your tree on Instagram using hashtag #iamcreative!