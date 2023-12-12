26 Fabulously Quirky & Funny Christmas Ornaments
There’s two different kinds of people in this world. The ones who deck their Christmas tree out in coquette-core bows and enough tinsel to make the best Pinterest board jealous and then there’s the chaos monsters. You know...the ones who pick out their ornaments solely for the bit and still use their kindergarten craft Christmas topper. If you’re still scrambling for the perfect white elephant gift, or you just can’t help yourself when it comes to adding to your unhinged collection of bobbles, then no fear — the ultimate guide to funny Christmas ornaments is here.
Flaming Hot Christmas Ornament
If all you like to do is eat hot chips and lie, then this fiery ornament is perf for you.
Nepo Baby Ornament
Do we even have to explain why this "Nepo Baby" ornament from Bauble Bar is a must have??
Classic Diet Cola Santa Christmas Ornament
Pop, fizz, clink! Quench your tree's thirst with this bubbly Diet Coke ornament.
Glass Fried Chicken Christmas Tree Ornament
Who needs sugarplums when you can dream of a drumstick dance in your Christmas tree?
Green Glass Traditional Pickle Ornaments Set of 2
Deck the halls with dill-ight! This pickle ornament adds a quirky crunch to your Christmas tree ensemble.
Kait Cup Christmas Ornament
This Stanley cup inspired ornament should be mandatory for everyone on #watertok.
Shrimp Cocktail Christmas Tree Ornament
This shrimp cocktail ornament is a shell of a good time for your tree.
Glass Charcuterie Board Ornament
Elevate your tree's taste with a miniature charcuterie board ornament. It's the perfect centerpiece for a festive feast!
I Blame Mercury Retrograde Ornament
When the tinsel tangles and the ornaments collide, blame it on Mercury retrograde with this celestial-inspired decoration.
Spicy Taco Combo Ornament
Spice up your tree with a taste of Tex-Mex joy! This Taco Bell meal ornament is a fiesta waiting to happen.
4" Christmas Poke Bowl Glass
Satisfy your tree's craving for something fresh and vibrant with this poke bowl ornament.
2" Christmas Acai Bowl Glass Ornament by Place & Time
This acai bowl ornament is a healthy and vibrant addition to your tree. It's the ultimate superfood for holiday cheer.
Glass United States Of America Passport Ornament
Jet-setting through the holidays? This passport ornament is your ticket to a tree that's well-traveled and full of adventure.
Waffle Maker Christmas Tree Ornament Aqua
This ornament is flipping fantastic and stacks up against the rest with syrupy sweet style.
Take Out Box Christmas Ornament
Bring the joy of takeout straight to your tree with this adorable takeout box ornament. No need to cook when your tree is this tasty!
Cody Foster & Co - Anchovies Can Ornament
2023 was a big year for tin fish. Show off your love for anchovies with this super chic girlypop ornament.
Champagne & Caviar Party Ornament Collection
Elevate your tree's taste with a touch of luxury! This caviar ornament is the epitome of opulence for your holiday decor.
Pop Star Tour Outfit Glass Ornament
Shake it off and deck the halls with Swiftie pride! This Taylor Swift ornament is perfect for fans who want to relive every era.
Yoga Mat Glass Ornament
Unroll the zen vibes with a yoga mat ornament. It's the perfect pose for a tree that's both relaxed and ready for the holidays.
Fabric Roller Skate Christmas Tree Ornament Pink
Roll into the festive spirit with this rollerskating barbie-esque skate ornament-- it's wheely cool.
Slow Cooker Glass Ornament
Let your tree simmer in style! This slow cooker ornament is a savory addition to your festive decorations.
Fabric Headphones Christmas Tree Ornament Blue
It's time to turn up the festive beats! This headphone ornament is a stylish nod to the tunes that make your season bright.
Hidden Valley Ranch Decoupage Christmas Ornament
People are gonna be calling your tree ranch this year especially with how you dress it.
Pop Star Fan Glass Ornament
Swifties represent!
Sorry I'm Booked Book Ornament
For the bookworm in your life, this "Sorry I'm Booked" ornament is the perfect way to declare your tree a nook of literary escape.
Fabric Cassette Tape Christmas Tree Ornament Red
Rewind the clock and deck the halls with this retro cassette tape ornament. Your tree will be jammin' with nostalgia in no time!
