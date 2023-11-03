21 Cheap Christmas Decorations To Turn Your Home Into A Winter Wonderland
It's almost time to start singing all your favorite holiday songs, but not before you get your hands on some good, cheap Christmas decorations! I've always loved the holidays but I've never gotten into the decorating spirit until recently. Seriously — I'm ready to deck the halls in my apartment, and we don't even have a full hallway.
Be as it may, I've been searching for cute ideas and the internet did not disappoint. From budget-friendly finds at IKEA to nifty savings at H&M, here are 21 cheap Christmas decorations to turn your home into a winter wonderland.
Cheap Ornaments
H&M 4-Pack Christmas Macarons Ornaments
These macarons from H&M may look good enough to eat but they're just cute Christmas decorations!
codree 8 Piece Christmas Lollipop Ornaments Set
You can't get more classic than this 8-piece Christmas lollipop ornaments set from Amazon!
Kirkland's Letters to Santa Ornaments
In case you forget to write your letter to Santa, place these cheap Christmas decorations on your Christmas tree so he knows you were thinking of him.
Kirkland's Red & Green Tartan Plaid Ornaments
For a different take on cheap Christmas decorations, place these red and green tartan plaid ornaments on your tree.
Cheap Christmas Pillow Covers
Isabel Home Decor Christmas Tree & Snowflakes Embroidery Pillowcases
The cheapest way to decorate for Christmas is switching your throw pillow covers for something more festive.
H&M Printed Cushion Cover
This jewel-toned cushion cover is one cheap Christmas decoration we can get behind.
Crate & Barrel Luminous Red Bubble Wool Cushion Cover
Add texture to your couch with this red bubble wool cushion cover.
Cheap Christmas Wreaths
Collections Etc. LED Lighted Sitting Cardinals Wreath with Checkered Bow
Turtle doves are beautiful but cardinals are stunning. Add this cheap Christmas decoration to your front door to let visitors know how much love is in your home.
Wondershop 28" Mixed Greenery with Berries and Ornaments Artificial Christmas Wreath
Add a bit of luxe vibes to Christmas this year with this gold-accented wreath.
Kirkland's Merry Wreath with Ornaments
Santa Claus will know whose door to knock on once he sees this festive Christmas wreath.
Cheap Christmas Doormats
Pottery Barn Elf Doormat
Elfreferences will forever go down as hilarious and perfectly in the holiday spirit!
Amazon Hexagram 17x29" Christmas Doormat
If you don't want a doormat that explicitly refers to Christmas, you can opt to place this wonderful doormat in front of your door.
Walmart Christmas Doormat
This cheap Christmas decoration should inspire people to greet you with their own rendition of, "'Tis the season to be jolly."
Wayfair Wade Logan Kleopatra Non-Slip Christmas Doormat
There's so many things to be joyful about — like this Christmas doormat.
Cheap Christmas Trees
Target Wondershop 6.5' Pre-Lit Alberta Spruce Christmas Tree
Keep your Christmas lights in that random corner of your garage and let this artificial Christmas tree take care of one aspect of decorating for you.
Pottery Barn Classic Velvet Tree Skirt
Become the queen of cheap Christmas decorations with this velvet tree skirt. The best part is that you can have it monogrammed with your name.
Pottery Barn Faux Potted Berry Cluster Cone Trees
There's nothing wrong with being different if you're tired of the traditional version of Christmas decorations. Place these faux potted berry cluster cone trees on any surface in your home and voila!
Cheap Christmas Inflatables
Walmart Blow-up Inflatable Gingerbread Man
If you have space in your front yard, add this cute inflatable gingerbread man to it. The neighborhood kids will love seeing it as they walk by or make snow angels.
Home Depot Dr. Seuss Pre-Lit LED Grinch
"You're a mean one Mr. Grinch," comes to mind when we see this jolly inflatable.
Walmart Inflatable Gnome
Instead of garden gnomes, you need this cheap Christmas decoration in your yard or on your porch.
Oriental Trading Olaf from Frozen Inflatable
Move over Frosty because Olaf is taking your spot this year!
Are you ready to start decorating for Christmas? Let us know in the comments!
