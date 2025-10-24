Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

And 'Mean Girls' star Tim Meadows is in it!

CBS Mockumentary-Style Comedy 'DMV' Is For 'The Office' Lovers

DMV CBS show
Paramount+
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryOct 24, 2025
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
I don’t know about you guys, but as a massive TV buff, I’m personally thrilled about the current renaissance of the workplace comedy. This genre of television worked so well in the early 2000s with beloved shows such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn 99, yet we’ve seen a decline within this particular format in the 2010s, thanks to the uptick of prestige dramas like Breaking Bad, The White Lotus, and Game of Thrones. While the aforementioned programs are truly special and changed the course of TV forever, I’ll admit that I have a nostalgic craving for more simplistic workplace comedy shows that follow a simple but powerful format.

In the upcoming trailer for DMV, we see characters developing budding office romances á la Jim and Pam, we witness employees having an existential crisis for working a dead-end job, and we watch the cast come together in an odd but perfectly comedic ensemble, filled with laughter, chemistry, and tension.

My favorite shows are the ones that center on a ragtag bunch of misfits who are forced to share the same living space for hours at a time. What better way to execute this trope than in a workplace comedy, where the most unlikely of folks are forced to spend their days side by side under the same roof? Comedy gold if you ask me!

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about DMV on CBS!

What is 'DMV' about?

Tim Meadows in DMV on CBS

CBS

We all know how stressful going to the DMV is. But nothing is a bigger headache than having to work at the DMV, day in and day out. How do you pass the days without losing your mind? 'Tis the question, indeed…

Who's in the 'DMV' cast?

Tim Meadows, Tony Cavalero, and Harriet Dyer in DMV on CBS

CBS

The upcoming workplace comedy has a rich ensemble cast of actors, ranging from familiar faces to new talent. It will star the likes of:

Is there a trailer for 'DMV' yet?

Tony Cavalero in DMV on CBS

CBS

Yes, fans can enjoy a trailer for the funny new sitcom right below to see if the series is right for them. You can watch it here.

When does 'DMV' come out?

Alex Tarrant in DMV on CBS

CBS

DMV premiered on October 13, 2025. It airs every Monday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Where can I watch 'DMV'?

Harriet Dyer in DMV on CBS

CBS

The upcoming program will be a CBS original, so you can watch the series on this network. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+

What are people saying about 'DMV' so far?

Gigi Zumbado in DMV on CBS

CBS

Fans are generally excited about the upcoming series, more so than they would be for their next trip to the actual DMV. Some took to YouTube to voice their enthusiasm for the series, writing in the comments section, “Ok, this looks good. Great cast. Glad Molly got a part, SNL slept on her.”

Another agreed, writing, “This looks so good. Can't wait.”

