Doom Scrolling Is Making You Even More Anxious — How To Curb Your Bad Habit

I didn't know I was doom scrolling on social media until I had a nightmare I was being chased by oddly-shaped thought bubbles filled with conflicting ideology. It was enough to make me set screen limits for myself, but I wondered if other people were still struggling with the same thing I'd been doing.

According toDr. Dr. Mikki Lee, Psy.D.,Manhattan-based psychologist at Clarity Therapy NYC, she works "with many people with ADHD who struggle specifically with doom scrolling." If you're doom scrolling, it doesn't necessarily mean you're neurodivergent, but she's seen this phenomenon enough to know it's not another trendy word that'll come and go.

So Here's what these professionals know about doom scrolling — and how they wanna help you stop doing it!

Scroll to learn what doom scrolling is, how to recognize it, and steps to take to curb your new habit!

What does "doom scrolling" mean? Monstera Production/Pexels "Doom scrolling" is exactly what it sounds like — an incessant amount of staring at social media feeds. From Dr. Lee's perspective, it's "when we continuously and compulsively scroll through negative news or distressing content on social media or news sites." The worst part is that she says "we often continue to do so even when it makes us feel progressively worse over time!" It's almost like we're in a toxic relationship with it 👀. Also, the news is much more accessible than it used to be. I vividly remember my grandmother being glued to the morning and evening reports growing up, but now we don't have to look far for a breakdown of what's going on. Because of this, Dr. Lee believes "breaking ourselves out of this cycle is especially difficult because much of the news today is presented in a way that keeps us 'hooked.'" How?

Why are more people talking about it? MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Based on her observations, Dr. Lee feels "social media algorithms often prioritize content that is engaging and gets reactions (often fear-based)." If you've ever used the word "rage-bait" in a conversation then you're already familiar with what she means. As a result, this "makes it easy to get stuck in a loop of distressing information," according to her. "In fact, with world issues such as climate concerns and political polarization, there seems to be an endless stream of negative news," she adds. As much as I haven't wanted to talk about them, it's hard to escape concerns and opinions related to topics such as politics, reproductive health, or celebrity PR disasters. They have a way of showing up in conversations because almost everyone I know has access to a smart phone, where news is readily available at our fingertips.

What are negative side effects of being on social media or news sites 24/7? Antoni Shkraba/Pexels If you've been feeling on edge or skittish lately, Dr. Lee wants you to know there's a connection between them and doom scrolling. "There are plenty of negative consequences of doom-scrolling. It can increase our feelings of stress and anxiety, lead to feelings of depression and hopelessness, disturb our sleep (if doom-scrolling late at night), and eat up our time during the day when we’re trying to be productive and engage in positive life activities," she says. However, some good has come out of an increased awareness about doom scrolling. According to Dr. Lee, "we are becoming more aware of the effects of screen time, especially doom scrolling, our our mental health." I didn't know it at the time, but going into my phone settings to create boundaries for myself was the right thing to do!

How can I curb this habit? Blue Bird/Pexels If you're ready to stop being so attached to your phone, Dr. Lee has a few tips to help you make this necessary change. Create screen limits: "Set time limits on how much news you consume. I like to keep it around 30 minutes a day of news exposure." Review your notifications : "Remove news notifications from your phone to remove the constant barrage of 'breaking news' so that YOU can decide when to check in."

Try listening to a podcast : "Subscribe to a news podcast such as The Daily or NPR News Now. Podcasts automatically have a time limit and often discuss the most pressing news of the day. PLUS, you can listen while doing something stress-relieving, such as working out."

How can I tell if I'm doom scrolling or casually looking at social media? Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels It can be confusing when you're not sure if you're casually scrolling on social media, or succumbing to doom and gloom. But Dr. Lee doesn't want you to stress yourself out even further! Here's how she says you can tell which one you're doing: Stay curious: "Pay attention to your mood during and after scrolling. Are you feeling anxious, drained, or exhausted? Do you keep scrolling bad news and struggle to stop even though it makes you feel progressively worse? These are signs that you are doom-scrolling." Pay attention to content you're consuming: "On the other hand, if you are engaging with a variety of content (not just bad news) that makes you feel informed, entertained, or inspired, you are likely just casually scrolling. Casually scrolling often feels easier to stop than doom-scrolling."

You don't have to stop using your favorite social media apps, but it does help to limit how often you're online. If it's been more than two hours since you've gotten up to eat, use the bathroom, or work, you need to break up with doom scrolling ASAP.

