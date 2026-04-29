'Doomscrolling'  Lately? Try These 8 High-Dopamine Habits Instead

Hands down, the best decision I ever made in 2026 was cutting out my doomscrolling habits once and for all. It's addicting, falling down the rabbit hole of negativity, reading one mean tweet or scary news headline after the other. This sort of thing is guaranteed to wreak havoc on your mental health, which is why more and more people are opting out in exchange for healthier activities that actually make you feel good.

Put your mental health first by increasing dopamine while peacing out on doomscrolling. Believe me, you won't miss it. Like, at all.

Here are 8 healthier alternatives to doomscrolling!

Pavel Danilyuk Make Art Making art with your hands isn’t just a creative outlet—it’s a reset for your brain and body. Whether you’re painting, sculpting, knitting, or even doodling, working with your hands helps quiet mental noise and pull you into the present moment. It’s a natural stress reliever, lowering cortisol levels while boosting feel-good chemicals like dopamine. Try these low-stakes activities to reset your nervous system.

21 Pescatarian Recipes That Don’t Neglect the Veggies The Real Food Dietitians Try A New Recipe Throw those sodium-heavy frozen dinners straight in the trash, because we're about to cook up a delicious, wholesome meal from scratch. The brain and the gut are connected in more ways than you could ever believe, which is why we need to feed ourselves high-quality meals filled with nutrients. Complex carbohydrates and healthy fats specifically aid in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin. Experiment with these pescatarian and veggie recipes!

Anastasia Shuraeva Go Forest Bathing Did you know that simply walking in nature can be the ultimate remedy for stress and anxiety? Focus your mind on all the greenery, the sway of blossoms, and the wildlife around you. Research consistently shows that time in natural settings lowers cortisol and blood pressure, so consider it your free therapy session. Even a 20-minute session is enough to see a significant drop in cortisol.

George Milton Get Lost In A New Novel Find yourself a cozy page-turner and get lost in another world. You'll feel your heart rate slowing and your troubles melting away. Bonus: It's basically the opposite of doomscrolling. We have plenty of book recommendations on our Books page!

Helena Lopes Shift Your Attention To Your Pet It’s not just cute—it’s actually good for both of you. This triggers the release of oxytocin (the "bonding hormone") in both you and your pet.Take them to the park, play a game of catch, then wind down with some cozy couch time. These simple moments boost your mood, reduce stress, and give your pet the attention and exercise they need to thrive. Just looking into those puppy eyes while their tail wags is proof that sometimes the simplest things in life are the most rewarding. According to the University of California , the well-being benefits of spending quality time with your pets are staggering.

Andrea Piacquadio Jog Your Brain, Literally Exercise is actually a "triple threat"—it boosts dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins, giving your brain and natural reset. Even a brisk walk counts if a run feels too daunting.

Aleksandar Andreev Connect With Your People In A Real Way There's no better way to get your mind off the black hole that is X or the wrong side of TikTok than to spend time with actual people. Turn off the devices and talk, break out a puzzle, go on a post-dinner walk together. You'll see, quickly, that the internet is not real life, and that most people are inherently good-natured and kind.

Josh Hild Get Some Vitamin D Ah, the beauty of sunlight—bask in it. Even just 10–15 minutes outside can boost your mood while lowering cortisol levels. Step onto your patio, your stoop, or anywhere you can soak it in and take in the world around you. Sunlight triggers your brain to release serotonin, while skin exposure helps your body produce vitamin D, a key building block for mood-regulating hormones.

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