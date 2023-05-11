25 Journal Prompts For Mental Health Awareness Month
When we’re younger, we’re usually taught to prioritize our physical health: We go to the doctor, we go to the dentist, many of us may even take up sports or dance for exercise. We also tend to feel our emotions freely: We laugh, we cry, and we learn how to deal with our anger. But our mental health, our psychological well being? That often takes a backseat.
This Mental Health Awareness Month is a chance for you to check-in with yourself. What’s on your mind? How are you feeling? And what can you do to make your mind as comfortable a home as your body?
If you don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up 25 questions you can ask yourself this month (and really, any day of the year). Take a look at this list, see what inspires you, and write from a place of non-judgement and self-love.
Mental health journal prompts about favorites
- What is the best gift that you have ever received?
- What has been your favorite age so far and why?
- What do you like most about yourself?
Mental health journal prompts about imagination
- If money was not an issue, what would you want your life to look like?
- If you could relive an experience in your life, what would it be?
- Describe your dream house.
- What does freedom look like to you?
Mental health journal prompts about emotions
- Write down 5 things that make you incredibly happy and describe why they make you feel this way.
- Write about something beautiful that may have even moved you to tears.
- Write about a time when you laughed uncontrollably. What was so funny?
- How do you calm your nerves in a difficult situation?
- Write a list of 10 things you want to remember during difficult times.
- If you weren’t afraid, what are five things you would do? Are there any ways you can help yourself overcome the fear?
Mental health journal prompts about gratitude
- What do you love most about the time you are living in?
- What is something that you can do today that people 30 years ago couldn’t?
- Who is the most reliable person in your life and why?
- What aspect of your health do you feel grateful for?
Mental health journal prompts about self-reflection
- Write down all your main coping mechanisms. Evaluate the ones that are most helpful and the ones that are the most detrimental.
- Write down a list of “regrets”. Either throw them away or toss them into a fire.
- What secrets are you keeping? Are these secrets affecting your life or mental health? Why or why not?
- Write about a difficult memory and the coping mechanisms you used at the time. Would you change the way you dealt with the situation? How?
- In the next year, what are five improvements you would like to make regarding your life?
- Write about the aforementioned improvements and create a plan to accomplish each one.
- What’s one thing you don’t feel like people understand about you?
- What parts of life surprised you most recently? What turned out the way you expected it would?
