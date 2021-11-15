10 Beautiful Places For An Off-The-Grid Digital Detox
With the constant presence of social media and online work in our lives, getting to spend an extended period of time off the grid sounds like a fantasy. But it can be a reality! There are so many great places around the country that have rich local history, yummy restaurants, and unique shops that you'll have a hard time picking just one. We rounded up some small towns that you can add to your digital detox travel bucket list next time you want to plan a spontaneous trip (can we join?).
New Bern, NC
There are a lot of reasons to visit this coastal town! Not only does it feel like North Carolina's version of Stars Hollow, but it's the first state capital and the birthplace of Pepsi. There are self-guided walking tours for history lovers and fans of The Notebook, which takes place on-location. Enjoy waterfront views, local shops, and enough seafood to last you all year long.
Solvang, CA
Consider this town the "Danish Capital of America," with its European architectural icons and historic churches. There are 20 different tasting rooms downtown that offer the products from over 125 (!) vineyards in the area and five authentic Danish bakeries for the best pastries around.
Baker City, OR
Baker City's National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and Baker Heritage Museum, in addition to the fact that it was the first town established along the Oregon Trail in the 1800s, make this town is a great place for history buffs to escape. Plus outdoor lovers will enjoy having lakes, rivers, and mountains nearby!
St. Simons Island, GA
Near the Marshes of Glynn, made famous by poet Sidney Lanier, St. Simons Island and its the mossy oaks will appeal to any traveler who loves nature. And whether you're looking for adventure or for relaxation, this town has plenty to offer. Take a bike ride around the island, hang out with your furry friend on their pet-friendly beaches, or explore the local light house museum.
Lake Placid, NY
Considering Lake Placid hosted the Winter Olympics in 1980, this is a great location for anyone who loves the mountains and outdoor activities. The snow-covered hills are great for hiking and skiing, but if you're not a huge outdoors-y gal, check out the vibrant art scene.
Lake Lure, NC
There are tons of outdoor water adventures to fill your agenda while visiting this mountain location. From boating on the lake to relaxing in a lake house to visiting the fudge shop in town, you'll leave feeling rested and rejuvenated. And if the skyline looks familiar to you, that might be because you recognize it from Dirty Dancing!
Eureka Springs, AR
With Victorian-era homes hugging the cliffs, over 100 festivals throughout the year, and unique bed and breakfast inns to pick from, this "quirky corner of Arkansas" is sure to be unlike any town you've visited before. You can explore underground caves and get a taste of a variety of local restaurants within walking distance of one another. If you're a fan of the supernatural, check out the Crescent Hotel and Spa, a notorious haunted hotel that features nightly ghost tours.
Essex, CT
This waterfront, historic small town is a wonderful blend of history, art, and local cuisine. Take a ride on the Becky Thatcher Riverboat and get a beer at one of the downtown taverns. There are also concerts, exhibits, and parades that take place on the local green, so you'll never get bored!
Montpelier, VT
Vermont's capital city is home to the Statehouse's golden dome, museums, galleries, and more. The farmer's market is full of local produce, and the The Savoy arts cinema, local theater, and live music are great for any traveler that's a fan of the arts.
Castine, ME
One of the oldest towns in New England, Castine sits by the sea and has plenty of bed and breakfasts or cottages to rent so you can truly feel like a local while visiting. There are plenty of activities, like golf, museums, or seaside restaurants, to pick from, and you can't forget to pick up an iconic lobster roll.
Subscribe to our email newsletter for more off the grid travel tips and tricks for your next digital detox!
Featured image via Tyler Nix/Unsplash.
- Digital Detox Benefits — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- Places For An Off-The-Grid Digital Detox — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- Take a Tour Inside the 10 Most Desired Airbnb Properties - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Camping Foods that are Easy & Tasty - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 6 Off-the-Grid Meditation Retreats to Reboot Your Life - Brit + Co ›
- 25 Off-the-Grid Getaways That Will Truly Let You Unplug - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!