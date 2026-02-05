Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

8 'Low-Stakes' Hobbies That Can Instantly Reset Your Nervous System

Person and husky play chess on a park bench, surrounded by greenery.
Yaroslav Shuraev
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 05, 2026
At some point, you realize that stress doesn’t always come from the situation itself, but from what happens after. When anxiety hits, it’s easy to get stuck replaying the same thoughts on loop, spending hours in bed scrolling, overthinking, and hoping the feeling will magically pass.

The problem? That cycle rarely helps. Sitting with anxious thoughts for days on end can actually make them feel louder and heavier, while endless doomscrolling only adds fuel to the fire. What starts as a moment of stress can quickly spiral into something that feels completely overwhelming.

That’s why shifting your habits, even in small ways, can make such a difference. Replacing scrolling and rumination with calming, intentional activities gives your nervous system a chance to reset instead of staying stuck in high alert. If this sounds familiar, these soothing habits can help you break the cycle and feel more grounded again.

Here are 8 hobbies that reduce stress and anxiety!

Coloring book cover: "Karma is Three Cats," features a woman with three cats.

MudPuppy

Coloring

You’re never too old for coloring books, and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise! I love being able to go back to a simpler time in my life, when all that mattered was coloring inside the lines. If you want to get all the nostalgic feels, be sure to check out these iconic new coloring books from Mudpuppy: The Chappell Roan Coloring Book and Karma is Three Cats Coloring Book. Perfect for my pop culture stans who want to practice meditation in the most fun way possible.
Two people reading books on a green couch with more books on a wooden table nearby.

cottonbro studio

Book Clubs

Studies show that reading a book can reduce your built-up stress by at least 60%.

Say, what now? Why aren’t we all cracking open more books? Forget that bottle of Ashwaghanda, that novel that’s been collecting dust on your shelf can do all the healing for you! Just make sure the book you crack open isn’t a Stephen King horror novel in this context.

Woman in checkered shirt reading a book, holding a pen thoughtfully.

Miriam Alonso

Journaling

One of the best ways to express yourself is through writing. Why not try to create your own story and bring it to life on the page? This can be a great way to reduce stress, since you don’t really have the time to dwell on your own issues. You’re too busy focusing on your fictional protagonist’s stressors! Journaling can also be a great exercise to clear your mind and shed any unsatisfying feelings.

Person knitting with red yarn and wooden needles, wearing a white sweater.

Miriam Alonso

Knitting or Crochet

There’s a reason knitting and crochet feel instantly calming; they gently pull your body out of fight-or-flight mode and into something slower and steadier. The repetitive, rhythmic motions act almost like meditation, helping regulate breathing and quiet racing thoughts. Each stitch gives your hands something purposeful to do, which can be especially grounding during moments of anxiety or mental overload.

Two people jogging on the Brooklyn Bridge under a clear sky.

Ketut Subiyanto

Running or Walking

Running has been one of the few things in my life that has significantly reduced my overwhelming anxiety levels. It’s my go-to exercise whenever I feel myself spiraling from panic. Running is great for your physical health, but I find it’s even better for your mental well-being. Prefer to walk than run? Daily walks can lift your mood, boost energy levels, and support heart health by helping lower cholesterol and blood pressure. So win-win either way!

Person painting with watercolors on paper, capturing floral and leafy designs.

Greta Hoffman

Sketching or Painting

Drawing or painting is a fantastic way to ease anxiety and stress. It’s so relaxing and meditative. I love drawing while listening to an audiobook or chatting with my bestie on the phone. You don’t have to be Picasso to enjoy this activity, just put a pencil or paintbrush to paper and see what your imagination comes up with.

Two people with dogs, discussing and reading a paper by a large window.

Shutterstock

Volunteering

Regular volunteering is linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. Sometimes, the most effective way to get out of your head is to focus on helping others overcome their hurdles. That’s precisely where volunteer work comes in! It’s an extremely rewarding way to give back, whether at the local animal or homeless shelter.

Two women in blue outfits dining with pizza and seafood dishes.

Nadin Sh

Dinner Club With Friends

Research shows that social connection and emotional support can significantly lower cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone. Sharing a meal with close friends or family adds another layer of comfort—studies have found that eating together strengthens emotional bonds and promotes feelings of safety and belonging. When you verbalize what’s weighing on you in a supportive setting, your nervous system is better able to relax, making it easier to process emotions and feel grounded again.

