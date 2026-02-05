8 'Low-Stakes' Hobbies That Can Instantly Reset Your Nervous System

At some point, you realize that stress doesn’t always come from the situation itself, but from what happens after. When anxiety hits, it’s easy to get stuck replaying the same thoughts on loop, spending hours in bed scrolling, overthinking, and hoping the feeling will magically pass.

The problem? That cycle rarely helps. Sitting with anxious thoughts for days on end can actually make them feel louder and heavier, while endless doomscrolling only adds fuel to the fire. What starts as a moment of stress can quickly spiral into something that feels completely overwhelming.

That’s why shifting your habits, even in small ways, can make such a difference. Replacing scrolling and rumination with calming, intentional activities gives your nervous system a chance to reset instead of staying stuck in high alert. If this sounds familiar, these soothing habits can help you break the cycle and feel more grounded again.

Here are 8 hobbies that reduce stress and anxiety!

MudPuppy Coloring You’re never too old for coloring books, and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise! I love being able to go back to a simpler time in my life, when all that mattered was coloring inside the lines. If you want to get all the nostalgic feels, be sure to check out these iconic new coloring books from Mudpuppy: You’re never too old for coloring books, and don’t ever let anyone tell you otherwise! I love being able to go back to a simpler time in my life, when all that mattered was coloring inside the lines. If you want to get all the nostalgic feels, be sure to check out these iconic new coloring books from Mudpuppy: The Chappell Roan Coloring Book and Karma is Three Cats Coloring Book . Perfect for my pop culture stans who want to practice meditation in the most fun way possible.

cottonbro studio Book Clubs Studies show that reading a book can reduce your built-up stress by at least 60%. Say, what now? Why aren’t we all cracking open more books? Forget that bottle of Ashwaghanda, that novel that’s been collecting dust on your shelf can do all the healing for you! Just make sure the book you crack open isn’t a Stephen King horror novel in this context.

Miriam Alonso Journaling One of the best ways to express yourself is through writing. Why not try to create your own story and bring it to life on the page? This can be a great way to reduce stress, since you don’t really have the time to dwell on your own issues. You’re too busy focusing on your fictional protagonist’s stressors! Journaling can also be a great exercise to clear your mind and shed any unsatisfying feelings.

Miriam Alonso Knitting or Crochet There’s a reason knitting and crochet feel instantly calming; they gently pull your body out of fight-or-flight mode and into something slower and steadier. The repetitive, rhythmic motions act almost like meditation, helping regulate breathing and quiet racing thoughts. Each stitch gives your hands something purposeful to do, which can be especially grounding during moments of anxiety or mental overload.

Ketut Subiyanto Running or Walking Running has been one of the few things in my life that has significantly reduced my overwhelming anxiety levels. It’s my go-to exercise whenever I feel myself spiraling from panic. Running is great for your physical health, but I find it’s even better for your mental well-being. Prefer to walk than run? Daily walks can lift your mood, boost energy levels, and support heart health by helping lower cholesterol and blood pressure. So win-win either way!

Greta Hoffman Sketching or Painting Drawing or painting is a fantastic way to ease anxiety and stress. It’s so relaxing and meditative. I love drawing while listening to an audiobook or chatting with my bestie on the phone. You don’t have to be Picasso to enjoy this activity, just put a pencil or paintbrush to paper and see what your imagination comes up with.

Shutterstock Volunteering Regular volunteering is linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. Sometimes, the most effective way to get out of your head is to focus on helping others overcome their hurdles. That’s precisely where volunteer work comes in! It’s an extremely rewarding way to give back, whether at the local animal or homeless shelter.

Nadin Sh Dinner Club With Friends Research shows that social connection and emotional support can significantly lower cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone. Sharing a meal with close friends or family adds another layer of comfort—studies have found that eating together strengthens emotional bonds and promotes feelings of safety and belonging. When you verbalize what’s weighing on you in a supportive setting, your nervous system is better able to relax, making it easier to process emotions and feel grounded again.

Follow us on Pinterest for more stress-relieving ideas!