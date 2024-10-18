Here's Exactly When You Can Watch Two 'Bridgerton' Faves In 'Dune: Prophecy'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Dune 2 proved to be one of the craziest movies we saw in 2024, and I'm STILL thinking about the final scene. Is Paul actually going to marry Princess Irulan? Is he evil now? How will Paul and Chani reconcile? (Because they just HAVE to reconcile!!) We might have to wait until 2026 to see Dune 3, but we don’t have to wait long at all to return to Arrakis, thanks to a brand new limited series. The first movie introduced fans to the Bene Gesserit, a political and religious group in the Dune universe, and this fall, we're getting a deeper look into their origins with HBO's Dune: Prophecy. Here's everything you need to know about the limited series.
Where can I watch Dune: Prophecy?
HBO
Dune: Prophecy Release Date
The first episode of Dune: Prophecy is coming to HBO and Max Sunday November 17, 2024. And we'll get a new episode every Sunday! You can watch Dune and Dune: Part 2 on Max now.
How many episodes are there in Dune: Prophecy?
Dune: Prophecy will have six episodes total. Here's the list of episode titles below. Check back here for the updated titles!
- The Hidden Hand
- Two Wolves
- Sisterhood Above All
What will Dune: Prophecy be about?
Dune: Prophecy Plot
The prequel series opens 10,000 years before the first Dune movie introduces us to Timothee Chalemet’s Paul Atreides. Two Harkonnen sisters fight to save the future of the human race as war and political discord builds around them — and create the famed Bene Gesserit in the process.
Who’s in the Dune: Prophecy cast?
Dune: Prophecy Cast
Dune: Prophecy stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.
Is Dune: Prophecy a mini series?
Yes, the Dune TV show is a limited series. That means we’ll get the whole story in one 6-episode season.
Is Dune: Prophecy connected to the movie?
Attila Szvacsek/HBO
Dune: Prophecy serves as a prequel to Dune, revealing the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a group Paul's mother Jessica is a part of. The series is set 10,000 years before the first movie opens.
What Dune book is Dune: Prophecy based on?
The series is based on Sisterhood of Dune, which was written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson in 2012.
