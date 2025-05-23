Uh Oh, 'Avengers: Doomsday' Just Got A Major Delay

The MCU isn't done with the Multiverse just yet. After Kevin Feige announced Robert Downey Jr. would star as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic Con, it looked like we'd see another OG Avenger in the movie: Chris Evans. Fans wondered whether he'd star as Steve Rogers/Captain America or Johnny Storm like he did in Deadpool & Wolverine (Or Heaven forbid, another Doctor Doom), but Chris himself just set the record straight, and it looks like the answer is none of the above.

Not only did Chris give us an Avengers: Doomsday update on Steve Rogers, but after Marvel announced the official cast list, we've been getting plenty of updates...including the new Avengers: Doomsday release date.

Here's everything we know Avengers: Doomsday, coming December 18, 2026.

When is Avengers: Doomsday coming out? Avengers: Doomsday is now coming to theaters December 18, 2026. The movie was originally scheduled to release on May 1, with Secret Wars coming May 2027, but both movies were pushed to their respective Decembers. Hey, now this means we can see Doomsday and Dune: Messiah on the same day! It's unclear whether the push was directly the result of leaked concept art and a fan sneaking onto the set & publishing some spoilers but I think it's safe to assume we'll be getting a rewrite. “Insiders noted that these two films are among the biggest ever made, and the delays simply allow more time to execute on a gargantuan vision," according to Deadline. "Disney/Marvel elected for December dates, given the success they’ve had in the holiday corridor with titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home. Avengers: Doomsday is in production now.”

What happens in Avengers: Doomsday? The Avengers: Doomsday plot is being kept pretty under wraps, but we know that the movie releases after Fantastic Four and that the main villain will be Doctor Doom. And after the official cast list was dropped, fans started wondering if we'd see an X-Men vs. Avengers battle. Well, it looks like we actually might! "I'm playing Nightcrawler again now. I was learning stunts yesterday for the fight, some fight scene, and I just think, 'I'm 60 years old!'" actor Alan Cumming (who played Nightcrawler in the X-Men movies) told BuzzFeed UK. After joking that he was "kind of old" to be a superhero 23 years ago, he says, "Learning these fights, I'm like, 'What? Who am I fighting with?' They said, 'You're hitting Pedro Pascal against the head,' or something." So it definitely sounds like we're getting some kind of Avengers vs. X-Men showdown...

Who's in the Avengers: Doomsday cast? The Avengers: Doomsday cast is insanely stacked. So far we have: Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom: Avengers: Doomsday's major villain.

as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom: Avengers: Doomsday's major villain. Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic: the leader of the Fantastic Four who has the ability to stretch his body.

as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic: the leader of the Fantastic Four who has the ability to stretch his body. Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova: Black Widow assassin and a leader of the New Avengers.

as Yelena Belova: Black Widow assassin and a leader of the New Avengers. Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier: A super soldier from the 1940s who has a metal arm.

as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier: A super soldier from the 1940s who has a metal arm. Chris Hemsworth as Thor: the god of thunder and an original Avenger

as Thor: the god of thunder and an original Avenger Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America: former Falcon who now carries the Captain America shield as well as vibranium-protected wings.

as Sam Wilson/Captain America: former Falcon who now carries the Captain America shield as well as vibranium-protected wings. Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman: one of the Fantastic Four who turns invisible and creates force fields.

as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman: one of the Fantastic Four who turns invisible and creates force fields. Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing: another member of the Fantastic Four whose body is made up of rocks.

as Ben Grimm/The Thing: another member of the Fantastic Four whose body is made up of rocks. Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi: a former assassin who fights with the Ten Rings.

as Xu Shang-Chi: a former assassin who fights with the Ten Rings. Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry: an enhanced man with overwhelming power.

as Bob Reynolds/Sentry: an enhanced man with overwhelming power. Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon: an Avenger and the new Falcon.

as Joaquin Torres/Falcon: an Avenger and the new Falcon. Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch: another of the Fantastic Four whose body can be consumed by fire.

as Johnny Storm/Human Torch: another of the Fantastic Four whose body can be consumed by fire. Winston Duke as M'Baku: one of Wakanda's most powerful warriors.

as M'Baku: one of Wakanda's most powerful warriors. Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost: one of the New Avengers whose powers let her phase through objects.

as Ava Starr/Ghost: one of the New Avengers whose powers let her phase through objects. David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian: a super soldier in the New Avengers.

as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian: a super soldier in the New Avengers. Tom Hiddleston as Loki: Asgard's god of mischief who's currently overseeing all of the existing timelines.

as Loki: Asgard's god of mischief who's currently overseeing all of the existing timelines. Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther: Wakanda's princess and protector.

as Shuri/Black Panther: Wakanda's princess and protector. Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man: a hero whose supersuit lets him change his size.

as Scott Lang/Ant-Man: a hero whose supersuit lets him change his size. Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent: another super soldier (and former Captain America) from the Thunderbolts-turned-New Avengers.

as John Walker/U.S. Agent: another super soldier (and former Captain America) from the Thunderbolts-turned-New Avengers. Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau/Gambit: a mutant who can make objects move & explode.

as Remy LeBeau/Gambit: a mutant who can make objects move & explode. Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor: a mutant who is also Talokan's king.

as Namor: a mutant who is also Talokan's king. Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast: one of the X-Men mutants.

as Hank McCoy/Beast: one of the X-Men mutants. Patrick Stewart asCharles Xavier/Professor X: a mutant with telepathy who leads the X-Men.

asCharles Xavier/Professor X: a mutant with telepathy who leads the X-Men. Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto: another mutant with magnetic powers.

as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto: another mutant with magnetic powers. Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler: a teleporting mutant with horns and a tail.

as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler: a teleporting mutant with horns and a tail. Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique: a shapeshifter.

as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique: a shapeshifter. James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops: another mutant who shoots lasers out of his eyes.

Where is Avengers: Doomsday filming? Avengers: Doomsday started production in London in March 2025.

Is Chris Evans coming back as Captain America in Avengers: Doomsday? Marvel Studios Despite the fact Deadlinereported Chris Evans would step back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe on December 9, Chris promises the reports are "not true," via People. While rumors of his return "happen every couple years," Chris says he's "just stopped responding to it." "Yeah, no — happily retired!" he adds. Well, after Andrew Garfield straight-up lied to the entire world about not being involved in Spider-Man: No Way Home, before appearing in the movie and literally saving the day, it's hard not to hope Chris is keeping his return a secret too. But we'll have to wait until 2026 to find out. We'll also see the Fantastic Four (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn) and the Thunderbolts*, and I'm hoping for confirmation we'll be reunited with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop. (And Tom Holland's Peter Parker in a post-credit scene!). Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, so I'm sure it'll have the same magic of the old school Marvel movies we know and love!

Here's what Chris Evans has said about returning to Marvel. Chris Evans has been vocal in the past about needing a really good reason to return to the MCU, which means Avengers: Doomsday must be one heck of a script! "I would never say never, but I'm very protective of it," Chris said on an episode of the The View in 2023 (via Boston.com). "It's a very precious role to me, so it would have to be just right." Some fans were not happy when Endgame ended with Steve Rogers returning the Infinity Stones to their respective timelines and staying in the 1940s to begin a life with Peggy (basically opening up a brand new timeline). His entire arc since Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011 had been about his relationship with Bucky Barnes, and fighting to help a Hydra-brainwashed Bucky return to his true self. Ditching his newfound family for Peggy simply feels like a character regression. But if Steve did make a cameo in the MCU again (or even if the exposition gave us new info), Doomsday could be a step in fixing that. If Chris came back as a Steve variant, Bucky vs. Evil Steve would be just as crazy to me as Peter Parker vs. RDJ's Doctor Doom (especially if Doom is really an evil Tony Stark variant)! Stay tuned for more news on the movie.

Would you want to see Chris Evans (and Steve Rogers) return to the MCU?

This post has been updated.