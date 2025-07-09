Um, Did Timothée Chalamet Shave His Head For 'Dune: Part Three'?

We finally got word that Dune 3 will officially be titled Dune: Part Three. In addition to seeing the teens playing Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's kids, there's another bit of brand new info on the internet: Timothée has shaved his head. It hasn't been confirmed that the buzzcut is for the third Dune movie...but like, what else would it be for?

Here's the latest news on Dune: Part Three (and Timothée Chalamet's hair).

Did Timothée Chalamet shave his head? TIMOTHÉE HEAD SHAVED CONFIRMED I AM GUTTED pic.twitter.com/hLkmHb6KNz — mrs. david corenswet (@mrsglenpowell) July 7, 2025 Yes, Timothée Chalamet just debuted a brand new 'do on July 5, when he was spotted with Kylie Jenner in in Saint-Tropez, France. He wore a teal, white, and blue jersey with a baseball cap and a bandana, and under the hat, you can just barely see that his long hair is gone! Some fans are feeling "gutted," while others are sure he'll wear a wig in Dune 3. Only time will tell...

Where can I watch Dune 3? Dune: Part 3 is coming to theaters soon, and is currently aiming for a December 2026 release, according to Variety. And some of its sequences will be shot with Imax cameras!

Who's in the Dune: Part Three cast? The Dune: Part Three cast will feature a lot of familiar faces, and some brand new ones! Timothée Chalamet as Paul

as Paul Zendaya as Chani

as Chani Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan

as Princess Irulan Rebecca Fe rguson as Jessica

as Jessica Anya Taylor- Joy as Alia

as Alia Javier Bardem as Stilgar

as Stilgar Josh Brolin as Gurney

as Gurney Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho

as Duncan Idaho Nakoa-Wolf Momoa as Leto II

as Leto II Ida Brooke as Ghanima

What is Dune: Part Three about? We don't have official plot details about the new movie yet, but we do know director Denis Villeneuve says it “will not be the completion of a trilogy.” “First, it’s important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych,” he told Vanity Fair of the first two films. “It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That’s done and that’s finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it’s not like a trilogy. It’s strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity.” So critics have begun expecting a tonal shift for this third movie — but considering the original cast is actually returning, I'll be interested to see how "different" the story actually is.

Where is Dune: Part Three Filming? Filming on Dune: Part Three began July 2025 in Budapest, Hungary.

