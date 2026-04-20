The Definitive Ranking of Every Timothée Chalamet Movie (Including His Most Recent Hits)

Which Timothée Chalamet sits at the top of your list?

From his early television turns to his 2014 film debut in Men, Women & Children, Timothée Chalamet has spent over a decade perfecting the art of the "ugly cry." Now 30 years old, the Oscar-nominated star has evolved from an indie darling in Lady Bird to a bona fide blockbuster lead in Dune.Whether he’s portraying the raw vulnerability of addiction or the quiet heartbreak of first love, Chalamet’s filmography is a masterclass in emotional resonance. We’ve looked back at his decade-plus on screen to rank his movies from the forgettable to the truly transformative.

Wonka Wonka was fun, sure, but the movie felt a bit more like a cash grab than a passion project that will stand the test of time. Plus, how many adaptations of Willy Wonka do we need, exactly? It was too excessive back when Tim Burton decided to reboot the cinema classic in 2005, and it's even more unnecessary for a third time around.

Marty Supreme Chalamet delivers an exceptional performance in Marty Supreme, so much so that he was nominated for an Academy Award for the role. But it's hard to captivate audiences when the stakes are… Well, ping pong. Next!

Beautiful Boy Beautiful Boy is a beautiful migraine. While the performances from Chalamet and Steve Carell will have you ugly crying till the very end, the execution of the movie is a whole other story. Based on the best-selling memoir by David Sheff, this 2018 film has so many time jumps that you'll get whiplash. It's disorganized, it's confusing, and it's undoubtedly heartfelt.

A Complete Unknown Timothée Chalamet should be praised not only for his acting chops in A Complete Unknown but also for his musical prowess, which exceeds expectations. How he manages to so effortlessly slip into the skin of Bob Dylan, while capturing the arrogance as well as the raw brilliance that makes him a legend, is nothing short of remarkable.

Lady Bird The whole world collectively fell in love with Chalamet in Lady Bird, as he portrayed the pretentious scumbag who casually breaks hearts and rolls his eyes at anything remotely mainstream. Yet despite the fact that Chalamet acts as a straight-up villain in the indie film, we as a nation simply couldn't help but flock to him, anyway.

Interstellar The American-French movie star has a small but mighty role in Interstellar, one of his first major film projects. It’s a cinematic triumph that will blow you away with its breathtaking performances, brilliant script, and artful cinematography.

Dune Everyone has at least one friend in their lives who either has a Dune tattoo or won’t stop quoting the film, even while doing mundane tasks like going to K-mart. People treat these movies like it’s their religion, and once you watch, you’ll know why.

Call Me By Your Name The truth is, this film could cause Patrick Bateman to break down into ugly sobs, just from how heartbreaking it is. No movie has successfully captured the sheer pain and tenderness of reminiscing over your first love, like CMBYN. Pure unadulterated cinema, and arguably his finest hour on screen.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more entertainment news and updates!