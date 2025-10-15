Spooky and scrumptious.
Dunkin’ Just Dropped Their Halloween Menu For 2025, And I'm Racing To Order This Limited-Time Item
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Halloween is easily one of the best seasons when it comes to sweet treats and limited-time releases from my favorite fast food joints. Dunkin’ is only further proving that point with their Halloween menu lineup that just hit stores! Featuring a super-sweet new latte and some returning bakery faves perfect for celebrating spooky season, I know I’m going to have to try the Dunkin’ Halloween menu ASAP before it’s gone.
Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Dunkin' Halloween menu for 2025, including some great deals you can snag for a limited time!
What's on the Dunkin' Halloween menu for 2025?
Dunkin'
Dunkin’s menu has three additions for Halloween, including an all-new Candy Bar Signature Latte. This over-the-top drink includes a “decadent blend” of chocolate, toffee, pretzel, and peanut butter flavors over espresso before being topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and crumbled candy bar pieces. The Candy Bar Signature Latte can be ordered hot or iced and is available at Dunkin’ for a limited time. It sounds like a lot, truly, but I can't wait to try it!
Next up is the returning Spider Donut that features purple frosting and an adorable spider-shaped topping in the form of a glazed chocolate donut hole.
Finally, Dunkin’ is bringing back their Halloween Munchkins Bucket for 2025 with a Spider Donut-inspired lid. The bucket itself includes a 50-count assortment of Munchkins donut holes, including new sprinkle-covered Halloween Munchkins.
Dunkin' Halloween Season Deals
Dunkin'
In addition to the three menu items hitting Dunkin’ locations for the Halloween season, the coffee chain is also introducing some deals exclusively for Dunkin’ Rewards members. Take a peek at the limited-time offers to take advantage of below:
- Through October 27, Rewards members can earn 100 bonus points when they order ahead on Mondays
- From October 29 to 31, Rewards members can earn 3X points when ordering half dozen and dozen donuts, and 25 or 50-count Munchkins
Dunkin' Spider Donut Halloween Merch
Dunkin'
Dunkin’ knows their Spider Donut is nothing but iconic, which is why they’re celebrating its return for Halloween with a limited-edition Spider Donut merch collection. Complete with a Spider Donut straw topper, keychain, crewnecks, hats, and more starting at just $8, you can find the capsule online at DunkinRunsOnMerch.com and in select Dunkin’ stores while supplies last.
