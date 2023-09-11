Someone Leaked The New Dunkin’ Drink Collab With Ice Spice – Here’s What’s In It
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Ice Spice andDunkin’appear to be teaming up for a brand new menu item, and we already know it’ll be a 10/10. The chain’s most recentInstagram post seems to hint at a collaboration with the Bronx-based rapper, with already positive reception from fans. Boldly written on a photo of a Dunkin’s Munchkin (which is their heavenly version of a donut hole) wearing a silver “Princess” chain is a potential release date of September 13. “Putting the ice in pumpkin spice,” the caption playfully reads.
According to a leak from none other than @markie_devo (who gave us all the early tea on the Starbucks fall menu), the new Dunkin’ drink will be called the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink. It’s essentially a wild conglomeration of sweetness: blended Pumpkin Munchkins, coffee, and caramel sauce form the base, then the mixture gets topped off with whipped cream and even more caramel drizzle. How they even get the donut holes to mix into the beverage is beyond me, but hey, I’d also do anything in the name of pumpkin spice season.
The new item’s name is quite an obvious play on Ice Spice’s breakout tune, “Munch,” which was just one of the top tracks that launched her into the limelight earlier this year. Since then, she’s earned the title of Billboard's 2023 R&B and Hip Hop Rookie of the Year, dropped the 11-track “Like..?” EP, and has been featured on songs from icons like PinkPantheress' "Boy's a liar," Taylor Swift's "Karma," and Nicki Minaj's "Barbie World" for the Barbie movie. Ice Spice is totally hot right now, and the hype surrounding her work is sure to bring seven more hype to the latest Dunkin’ drink.
Keep your eyes peeled for news on the Ice Spice Munchkins Drink before September 13 – we'll keep you updated on everything here!
Lead photo by Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for iHeartRadio.
