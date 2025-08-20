Dunkin' Just Launched Their Fall Menu With A New Latte – & We Can't Wait To Try

The Dunkin' fall menu just dropped, welcoming an all-new latte and plenty of pumpkin spice goodies. With a release date that’s nearly a whole week before Starbucks ushers in their own PSL season, we can't wait to get our hands on the Dunkin' fall menu.

Scroll on to see everything on the Dunkin’ fall menu for 2025!

Meet The Dunkin' Fall Menu For 2025 @snackolator Rumors about the Dunkin' fall menu first circulated in July 2025, thanks to foodie account @snackolator. They speculated that the coffee chain's seasonal lineup would be refreshed with eight items, five of which would be brand-new. Buzz about the Dunkin' fall menu circulated further after a Dunkin' employee posted about the additions on Reddit. Here's everything joining the Dunkin' fall menu in 2025: Pumpkin Spice Latte (Iced + Hot)

Pumpkin Cake Donuts + Pumpkin Munchkins

NEW! Mixed Berry Daydream Refresher (combines Strawberry Dragonfruit and Blueberry Breeze Refresher flavors mixed with oat milk and topped with cold foam)

NEW! Cereal ‘N Milk Latte (Iced + Hot, espresso plus cereal milk)

NEW! Iced Pumpkin Loaf (pumpkin and vanilla cake swirled together, plus cream cheese icing)

NEW! Kreme Delight Donut (yeast donut filled with vanilla buttercream and topped with chocolate frosting)

NEW! Chipotle Loaded Hash Browns (hash browns topped with bacon crumbles and chipotle aioli)

Maple Sugar Bacon (available on the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, as Snackin’ Bacon, or in the Wake-Up Wrap)

$6 Meal Deal (Bacon, Egg and Cheese Sandwich, crispy hash browns and a medium 14-ounce hot coffee or 24-ounce iced coffee)

When does the Dunkin' fall menu come out? Dunkin' The Dunkin' fall menu comes out on August 20, 2025. It's speculated that the fall lineup will be available to order through November 4, 2025.

The Dunkin' Halloween Menu For 2025 Was Also Leaked @snackolator In addition to all the pumpkin spice goodness (now confirmed and available to order), the Dunkin' Halloween menu was also leaked. 👀 Here's what Dunkin' items are rumored to be available for the Halloween season: NEW! Candy Bar Latte (made with a candy bar-inspired syrup, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and candy topping)

NEW! Spidey Munchkins Bucket (available to purchase filled with 50 Munchkins or empty)

Halloween Sprinkle Donuts

Spidey Donuts

When does the Dunkin' Halloween menu come out? Dunkin' Multiple sources that leaked the Dunkin' fall and Halloween menus cite that the Halloween menu will come out on October 15, 2025 and be available through November 4, 2025. We can't wait for spooky season, especially because it looks like it'll bring some really tasty Dunkin' drinks and treats with it!

This post has been updated.