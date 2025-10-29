All treats, no tricks.
Here’s Where To Find The Best Halloween Food & Drink Deals In 2025
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Though we all love a little Halloween candy, there are plenty more treats to go around this spooky season. Some of the best fast food chains are serving up scary-good deals for the big day. Go-to spots like Chipotle and Dunkin’ are running discounts and freebies that can help you celebrate without breaking the bank!
Whether you’re in costume, on the go, or just in the mood to eat something festive, these are the best Halloween food deals to snag in 2025.
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins
Through October 31, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members can enjoy 20% off Polar Pizza, the brand’s iconic ice cream dessert pizza that’s perfect for Halloween parties. And on the big day itself, October 31, members can also score 31% off all scoops — the perfect way to treat yourself after a night of trick-or-treating.
Chipotle
Chipotle
Chipotle’s annual Boorito deal is back for 2025, offering Chipotle Rewards members an entrée for just $6 when they show up in costume at participating U.S. locations. To claim the discount, guests must scan their Rewards at checkout. The offer is valid only on Halloween, October 31, from 3:00 p.m. local time until the restaurant closes — so you can grab a burrito before (or after) your spooky festivities.
Dunkin'
Dunkin'
This Halloween, Dunkin’ is treating Rewards members to extra points on their favorite donuts and Munchkins donut holes. From October 29 through 31, members will earn 3X points on orders of half a dozen and a dozen donuts, as well as 25- or 50-count Munchkins.
Sonic
Sonic
Sonic is bringing back one of its most beloved Halloween traditions: $0.50 Corn Dogs on October 31! In addition to this classic Halloween deal, fans can snag a week’s worth of limited-time offers from October 27 through November 2. Highlights include a free entrée with purchase (through October 30), a free Trick or Treat Blast, a free medium slush, and a free small snack or side, all with qualifying purchases.
Qdoba
Qdoba
Qdoba’s annual BOOGO (buy one, get one) promotion is back for Halloween 2025. All day on October 31, Rewards members can score a free entrée with the purchase of an entrée and a drink, no costume required (though encouraged). Qdoba Gold Status Rewards Members can redeem the special deal through Halloween weekend, from October 31 through November 2.
KFC
KFC
Through October 31, KFC Rewards members can unlock a new daily deal on the KFC app or website. The offers include 50% off a 12-piece bucket or a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with a $10 purchase. With rotating deals through the end of the month, there’s no shortage of ways to score some savory treats before Halloween night.
Subscribe to our newsletter to learn about more can't-miss deals from your favorite fast food joints!