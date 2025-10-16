This year’s Halloween candy lineup is sweeter (and spookier) than ever. Brands are rolling out fun twists on beloved classics along with a few totally-new treats that are practically begging to be added to your trick-or-treat bowl. Forget everything you thought you knew about Reese's cups and Twix bars – these newly-dropped Halloween candies definitely defy expectations. Everyone young and old is bound to love these new candy launches.

Below, check out 8 new Halloween candies for 2025 that you definitely don’t want to miss!

Target Reese's Mini Peanut Butter Pumpkins I caved and bought myself a bag of these unwrapped Reese's mini pumpkins when I was at Target a few weeks ago, and I must say they are divine. It's been pretty hard to keep myself from demolishing a whole bag, but knowing I have the mini morsels to snack on in small doses makes 'em all the better. Aside from popping them straight into your mouth, you could totally use these tiny pumpkins to top off fall desserts like cake or cookies or mix them into ice cream this season. Same Reese's taste you know and love, just a different (and very addictive) shape.

Amazon Twizzlers Ghosts Boo! These adorable Twizzlers ghosts are going to steal everyone's hearts this Halloween (in a totally not-creepy way, that is). Their bite-sized shape makes them perfect for adding to a themed candy salad or for just munching on alone.

Target Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Counts Kit Kats are always going to be good, no matter what shape they come in. That's my hot take, at least! Though these vampire-shaped wafer candies could just change the game. They're equally charming and spooky for Halloween, which I adore.

Unreal Unreal Halloween Dark Chocolate Variety Pack Searching for a better-for-you Halloween candy? Look no further than this all-new variety pack from one of my favorite sweet treat brands, Unreal. Their chocolates are dye-free, gluten-free, non-GMO, and have less sugar than similar leading names in candy – but just because they're not loaded up with sugar doesn't mean they're not loaded up with flavor! I think Unreal's chocolates measure up quite closely to some of my favorite bites in terms of decadence and satisfaction. My fave has got to be the Dark Chocolate Coconut Bar (a surefire Almond Joy dupe).

Target Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme Harry Potter Halloween Candy The Harry Potter franchise is a must-watch come spooky season, so why not have a Halloween candy to complement your plans? Hershey's just dropped these snack-sized cookies and creme bars with all sorts of different motifs from the movies to help you tap in to your inner wizard.

Target Ghoulish Green Chocolate Candy Fun Size Assortment Talk about a unique Halloween candy find! Now available at Target, this assortment of fun size chocolates (Snickers and Twix, to be exact) reads green after your first bite for a creepy, but delicious effect.

Amazon 365 By Whole Foods Market Dark Chocolate Squares With Pumpkin I'm totally here for pumpkin everything, even if some people consider Halloween 'too late' for the flavor. These small dark chocolate squares complete with a pumpkin filling are perfect for keeping stocked in your pantry for when you want a more sophisticated Halloween candy that's not just your typical brands.

Target Pumpkin Pie M&M's Oh, wow. M&M's stays cooking up amazing treats, and their latest flavor revelation for fall 2025 is none other than pumpkin pie. I fear I could eat the whole bag of these!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.