Dunkin’ just unveiled their spring menu, and the main event is a series of drinks that embrace one of the best flavor combinations out there: coffee and banana. By leaning into the viral banana cold foam trend—a flavor profile Starbucks recently popularized with their Banana Protein Cold Foam and Banana Bread Matcha—Dunkin’ is coming into the warmer season hot.

Joining the banana-packed lineup is an all-new line of zero sugar energy drinks: Dunkin’ Zero. Plus, devoted Dunkin’ fans will be elated to know that the $6 Meal Deal is officially back for springtime.

Here’s everything hitting the Dunkin’ spring menu, plus the exact item we’re crowning “a must” to order this season.

Dunkin' is "going bananas" this spring Dunkin' Dunkin’ is going all-out for their springtime sips by bringing bold espresso to the classic coffee-banana flavor combo. You’ll be able to order the new banana syrup and banana cold foam this season, which are featured in three new "cloud” lattes: Banana Puddin’ Cloud Latte: This nod to the delicious dessert features espresso, whole milk, and banana cold foam.

This nod to the delicious dessert features espresso, whole milk, and banana cold foam. Monkey Business Cloud Latte: Whole milk, butter pecan flavor, and espresso finished with banana cold foam.

Whole milk, butter pecan flavor, and espresso finished with banana cold foam. Nutty Banana Cloud Dunkalatte: For those who want to up the coffee factor, this drink includes Dunkin's coffee milk, hazelnut flavoring, and banana cold foam. This is an absolute must because the coffee milk adds a richness you can’t get from the typical latte.

Meet Dunkin's all-new zero sugar energy drinks Dunkin' Searching for a caffeine kick, but just can’t deal with coffee breath? Dunkin’s all-new Zero energy drink line is perfect for you. Available in flavors like Blackberry Tangerine, Tropical Mango and Juicy Peach, they’re ideal for a quick pick-me-up, just without added sugars. Even sans sugar, Dunkin’ is sweetening the new drinks with a limited-time deal for fans. Dunkin’ Rewards members can snag a medium zero sugar energy drink in any flavor for just $3 after 1 p.m. from March 4-18.

More new items on the Dunkin' spring menu Dunkin' Another fruity flavor is available at Dunkin’ this spring. A Berry Acai flavor is joining the popular Refresher lineup, perfect for the warm days heading your way. More newness includes Wedding Cake Munchkins and the return of the $6 Meal Deal, which comes with one Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich, a side of hash browns, and a medium hot or iced coffee.

