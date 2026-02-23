Dunkin’ just dropped a new menu item that’s larger than life. The chain is testing some huge 48-ounce drink ‘buckets’ filled with coffee, and fans are going crazy for them. The downside? The buckets are only available as a test item in a limited number of stores.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new menu item, including how you can snag your very own Dunkin’ coffee bucket!

@markie_devo According to dedicated Dunkin’ fans, the coffee chain is testing the massive 48-ounce drink buckets at a short list of locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Foodie insider @markie_devo reported that the buckets are only available at “less than 10” stores.

Dunkin' Dunkin’s novel drink buckets are reportedly made exclusively for cold beverages, and customers in the test market have the choice of ordering 48 ounces of iced coffee or Dunkin’ Refresher.

Rachel Springer / Dupe To get an idea of just how big the buckets are, a large drink at Dunkin’ is typically 20 ounces and is estimated to contain around 300mg of caffeine. And while the thought of a 48-ounce Dunkin’ coffee is certainly alluring, it could contain 500 to 600mg of caffeine. In comparison, the FDA recommends a daily intake of 400mg or less to avoid heart, digestive, and sleep problems.



Dunkin' Dunkin’ fans on social media went into a frenzy upon seeing the 48-ounce buckets. “Dreams do come true,” one Instagram user commented . “I want this in New York,” another person said. “We need these.” “Make this nationwide,” someone else urged. “I promise all the first responders, medical professionals and med students need it.”

Dunkin' According to The Independent , prices for the Dunkin' coffee buckets start at $8.89 with the Refresher option costing $9.49. If you're looking to get your hands on one, it’s important to note that they’re a test item and the potential for a nationwide launch is unclear.

