Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Dunkin’s extra-large drinks are looking quite tiny, thanks to a new item currently hitting select test markets.

Dunkin’ Just Launched A Massive 48-Ounce Coffee Bucket In Select Stores – How To Get One

Dunkin'​ coffee buckets
Dunkin'
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 23, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Dunkin’ just dropped a new menu item that’s larger than life. The chain is testing some huge 48-ounce drink ‘buckets’ filled with coffee, and fans are going crazy for them. The downside? The buckets are only available as a test item in a limited number of stores.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new menu item, including how you can snag your very own Dunkin’ coffee bucket!

Dunkin' coffee buckets news

@markie_devo

According to dedicated Dunkin’ fans, the coffee chain is testing the massive 48-ounce drink buckets at a short list of locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Foodie insider @markie_devo reported that the buckets are only available at “less than 10” stores.

Dunkin' iced coffees

Dunkin'

Dunkin’s novel drink buckets are reportedly made exclusively for cold beverages, and customers in the test market have the choice of ordering 48 ounces of iced coffee or Dunkin’ Refresher.

Dunkin' iced latte

Rachel Springer / Dupe

To get an idea of just how big the buckets are, a large drink at Dunkin’ is typically 20 ounces and is estimated to contain around 300mg of caffeine. And while the thought of a 48-ounce Dunkin’ coffee is certainly alluring, it could contain 500 to 600mg of caffeine. In comparison, the FDA recommends a daily intake of 400mg or less to avoid heart, digestive, and sleep problems.

Dunkin' store

Dunkin'

Dunkin’ fans on social media went into a frenzy upon seeing the 48-ounce buckets.

“Dreams do come true,” one Instagram user commented.

“I want this in New York,” another person said. “We need these.”

“Make this nationwide,” someone else urged. “I promise all the first responders, medical professionals and med students need it.”

Dunkin' cups

Dunkin'

According to The Independent, prices for the Dunkin' coffee buckets start at $8.89 with the Refresher option costing $9.49. If you're looking to get your hands on one, it’s important to note that they’re a test item and the potential for a nationwide launch is unclear.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more fast food news from your favorite chains!

food newsdunkindunkin donutscoffeeiced coffeefast foodfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

paradise season 2 episode 1 recap
TV

The Emotional 'Paradise' Season 2 Premiere FINALLY Reveals Xavier's Fate After That Cliffhanger

best dressed baftas red carpet 2026
Celebrity News

The 11 Hottest Looks From The 2026 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Costco new food court sundae is Double Chocolate Mint and is available for $2.99 this spring.
Food News & Menu Updates

Costco’s New Double Chocolate Mint Sundae Has Shoppers Sprinting To The Food Court

lily collins audrey hepburn
Movies

Audrey Hepburn Biopic: Lily Collins' New Movie Will Detail ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Drama

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit