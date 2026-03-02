Starbucks is officially saying “goodbye” to winter and welcoming spring with open arms. Their latest menu lineup for spring lands March 3 with the debut of a new, customizable chai recipe, never-before-seen coconut and ube-flavored drinks, and a sneak peek at several new Refresher flavors coming in April.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Starbucks spring menu for 2026!

Meet the new Starbucks chai Starbucks Starbucks is debuting their spring menu with a new "premium" chai recipe. It's crafted with a balanced blend of black tea, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, ginger, and honey for familiar flavors, but the big win for customers is that it allows for more customization of sweetness and spice levels than the previous concentrate.

Toasted Coconut hits Starbucks Starbucks If you’re dreaming of a tropical getaway (us, too!), the new Toasted Coconut Syrup at Starbucks is your ticket. It'll hit the coffeehouse's syrup collection to be added to any beverage, but the spring lineup features it in two new delicious drinks, the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew (pictured above) and the Toasted Coconut Latte.

Ube is officially on the menu Starbucks The star of the show when it comes Starbucks' new menu is undoubtedly the arrival of ube. After launching exclusively in Starbucks Reserve locations, the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato (pictured above) is going nationwide. This refreshing drink brings together coconut, milk, and espresso with Ube Coconut Cream Cold Foam. If you aren't ready to commit to the full macchiato, you can also add the purple cold foam to any iced beverage.

Lavender drinks are back, too Starbucks Lavender fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Starting March 3, the floral favorite is back at Starbucks. Alongside the returning Lavender Latte and Iced Lavender Cream Matcha, Starbucks is introducing the Iced Lavender Cream Chai, blending botanical sweetness with the spiced tea.

Even more spring newness from Starbucks Starbucks Frog Cake Pop: A whimsical new addition to the bakery case.



A whimsical new addition to the bakery case. Sun-Dried Ethiopia Highlands: A single-origin medium roast featuring unique notes of blackberry jam and wild mint.

Starbucks Spring Drinkware: A fresh collection of tumblers and more are now available in matcha-inspired hues.

A fresh collection of tumblers and more are now available in matcha-inspired hues. Starbucks Protein & Coffee Drinks Hit Grocers: Enjoy high-protein versions of your faves, shoppable at your go-to grocer.

More new items hit Starbucks in April Starbucks Starbucks is keeping their spring offerings going with a second menu launch on April 7. The menu will expand into Energy Refreshers, with new drinks like the Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher and a Mango Dream Energy Refresher. April will also see even more ube and mango innovations, specifically the Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso and Iced Mango Cream Matcha. We can't wait to try them!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more menu updates from your favorite fast food spots!