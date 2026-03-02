Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

The latest drop introduces the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato, a new customizable chai recipe, and a first look at the new Energy Refreshers arriving in April.

The Starbucks Spring Menu Lineup: Ube Cold Foam & Lavender Chai Officially Drop March 3

​Starbucks spring menu 2026
Starbucks
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 02, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starbucks is officially saying “goodbye” to winter and welcoming spring with open arms. Their latest menu lineup for spring lands March 3 with the debut of a new, customizable chai recipe, never-before-seen coconut and ube-flavored drinks, and a sneak peek at several new Refresher flavors coming in April.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the Starbucks spring menu for 2026!

Meet the new Starbucks chai

\u200bStarbucks Iced Chai Latte

Starbucks

Starbucks is debuting their spring menu with a new "premium" chai recipe. It's crafted with a balanced blend of black tea, cinnamon, clove, cardamom, ginger, and honey for familiar flavors, but the big win for customers is that it allows for more customization of sweetness and spice levels than the previous concentrate.

Toasted Coconut hits Starbucks

\u200bStarbucks Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew

Starbucks

If you’re dreaming of a tropical getaway (us, too!), the new Toasted Coconut Syrup at Starbucks is your ticket. It'll hit the coffeehouse's syrup collection to be added to any beverage, but the spring lineup features it in two new delicious drinks, the Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew (pictured above) and the Toasted Coconut Latte.

Ube is officially on the menu

\u200bStarbucks Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato

Starbucks

The star of the show when it comes Starbucks' new menu is undoubtedly the arrival of ube. After launching exclusively in Starbucks Reserve locations, the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato (pictured above) is going nationwide. This refreshing drink brings together coconut, milk, and espresso with Ube Coconut Cream Cold Foam.

If you aren't ready to commit to the full macchiato, you can also add the purple cold foam to any iced beverage.

Lavender drinks are back, too

\u200bStarbucks lavender drinks

Starbucks

Lavender fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Starting March 3, the floral favorite is back at Starbucks. Alongside the returning Lavender Latte and Iced Lavender Cream Matcha, Starbucks is introducing the Iced Lavender Cream Chai, blending botanical sweetness with the spiced tea.

Even more spring newness from Starbucks

\u200bStarbucks Frog Cake Pop

Starbucks

  • Frog Cake Pop: A whimsical new addition to the bakery case.
  • Sun-Dried Ethiopia Highlands: A single-origin medium roast featuring unique notes of blackberry jam and wild mint.
\u200bStarbucks spring drinkware is inspired by matcha

Starbucks

More new items hit Starbucks in April

\u200bStarbucks new Energy Refreshers for April 2026

Starbucks

Starbucks is keeping their spring offerings going with a second menu launch on April 7. The menu will expand into Energy Refreshers, with new drinks like the Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher and a Mango Dream Energy Refresher.

April will also see even more ube and mango innovations, specifically the Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso and Iced Mango Cream Matcha. We can't wait to try them!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more menu updates from your favorite fast food spots!

food newsstarbucksstarbucks menustarbucks newscoffeechaimatchafast foodfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

monica death y: marshals kayce dutton
TV

Taylor Sheridan's 'Y: Marshals' Just Killed Off Another Dutton

zendaya tom holland married
Celebrity Couples

Um, Zendaya and Tom Holland Secretly Got Married, According To Law Roach

​Starbucks spring menu 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

The Starbucks Spring Menu Lineup: Ube Cold Foam & Lavender Chai Officially Drop March 3

gavin casalegno jeremiah death the summer i turned pretty movie
Movies

Gavin Casalegno Wants Jeremiah To Die In 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Movie

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit