Starbucks has been hitting the ground running in 2026. The coffee chain just added a whopping 12 new menu additions for February, including two official Valentine’s Day drinks. The most notable part of the drop in cafes now is that Starbucks’ raspberry syrup is finally part of their permanent lineup. Fans will no longer have to wonder whether raspberry will disappear quietly from menus like it did several years ago. Rejoice!

I got to get an early taste of the Starbucks menu for February 2026, and it had my cravings going crazy. One of their brand-new matcha drinks is inspired by banana bread , which has my personal taste written all over it. You can read my full reviews of the new drinks below.

Beyond that, loyal Starbucks fans will be excited to see six new bakery items in cafes in February. Some of the brand-new bites embrace a couple of what I thought were pretty wild food trends from the past year (looking at you, Dubai chocolate ).

Scroll on to see everything on the Starbucks February 2026 menu, plus more details on raspberry’s return.

Two new matcha drinks just hit Starbucks Starbucks As of February 3, Starbucks added two new matcha drinks to the menu: Iced Banana Bread Matcha (right) and Iced Double Berry Matcha (left). The latter drink features the chain's famed raspberry syrup, which will officially be part of the year-round menu so fans can customize their beverages with raspberry. Yep, it’s back for good!

My review of Starbucks' Iced Banana Bread Matcha Starbucks As I mentioned above, the concept of banana and matcha flavors mixed together is totally up my alley, which is why I was so excited to try this new Starbucks drink. And just as I suspected, it was so freakin’ good. A new favorite, for sure. Upon first sip, I got a taste of the banana-flavored cold foam. It tasted just like banana bread batter, which I am well-acquainted with as a certified fiend of any kind of batter bowl. After sipping the drink down further, I noted that the matcha component of the drink wasn’t very strong. That being said, I definitely prefer banana flavoring mixed with matcha rather than coffee, though that combo is worth a try if it's your jam.

My review of Starbucks' Iced Double Berry Matcha Meredith Holser Starbucks’ second new matcha drink on the February 2026 menu embraces lots of berry flavor via a raspberry cold foam and some strawberry puree along the bottom of the beverage. My first taste of the drink brought forth a very nice berry flavor, but it kind of mellowed out as I sipped it more. Again, the matcha wasn’t very strong. Nonetheless, the flavor combo was reminiscent of a milk tea I’d order with boba, which redeemed it a bit. You definitely get the big berry hit at the end of the drink from the puree, but it’s extremely bold. Still, I found the drink refreshing and I could see myself drinking it on a warmer spring or summer day.

Starbucks' limited-time Valentine's Day drinks Starbucks Starbucks' Valentine’s Day goodies are officially on the menu starting February 3! The drinks are simply perfect for lovers of all things strawberry. The two limited-time beverages include the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew (right) and the Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino (left). I got to sip on the Frappuccino before it launched – read my full review below.

My review of Starbucks' Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino Meredith Holser I found the new Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino to be all strawberry, no shortcake. It was dangerously sweet. And while it looks very festive, I wouldn’t deem it my ideal Valentine’s Day drink since I’m partial to espresso and matcha. One quality I did enjoy about the Frappuccino was that there was a slight saltiness to it, which helped deliver somewhat of a balance to the abundance of sugar, though minor.

A new Starbucks bakery lineup drops in February Starbucks This is where the wild food trends I mentioned come in. Starbucks revamped their bakery case with six new sweet treats for February 2026, with some items taking inspiration from the Dubai chocolate craze and strawberry matcha mania we saw in 2025. Here are all the new “globally inspired” snacks at Starbucks now: Dubai Chocolate Bite

Cookie Croissant Swirl

Yuzu Citrus Blossom

Berry Blondie

Strawberry Matcha Loaf

Chocolate Pistachio Loaf

All-new Starbucks dark roast Starbucks Starbucks also introduced a new dark roast coffee blend: 1971 Roast. Celebrating five decades of Starbucks’ coffee roasting practice, this bag of whole beans contains notes of toasted sugar and walnut. It’s crafted with a blend of beans from Colombia, Sumatra, and Brazil.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks menu updates!

This post has been updated.