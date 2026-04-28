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We love this drink a (matcha) latte.

Your Ultimate Guide To Making A Barista-Level Matcha Latte

How To Make A Matcha Latte
Alyse Alston / Dupe Photos
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 28, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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I'll admit it, I'm a textbook matcha girl. To me, a true matcha girl relishes in every opportunity to drink a frothy matcha latte during the day, endlessly blabs about the benefits of the green tea powder, and snaps aesthetically pleasing pics of her drink, no matter where she is—and that includes when she's making these sweet, creamy, and earthy lattes at home.

Matcha isn't necessarily superior to coffee, but it does have a complex flavor and it's less likely to leave you with a case of the caffeine jitters. If you're curious about this green drink, the best place to start is with a matcha latte. I love to drink mine iced with almond milk, but there are a variety of ways to prepare it for yourself.

Read on to see how to make a matcha latte for yourself, and get the real tea on the popular green tea!

What is matcha?

What is matcha?

Efe Burak Baydar / PEXELS

Matcha is a fine powder made from ground, dried green tea leaves. It’s typically mixed into hot or iced drinks with water or milk. The powder itself is rich in antioxidants and has a wide range of health benefits. It can improve your skin, improve your cardiovascular health, and can even fight cancer.

What does matcha taste like?

What does matcha taste like?

HM_SHOT / PEXELS

Matcha has a pretty earthy flavor, with notes of bitterness and nuttiness. A lot of people also compare the taste of matcha to umami. It’s not exactly identical to most green teas you may have tried before, but is still delicious.

Does matcha have caffeine?

Matcha powder and whisk

Cup of Couple / PEXELS

Yes, matcha is caffeinated. The amount of caffeine can vary depending on the type of leaves it comes from, but generally, one gram of matcha powder has about 19-44 mg of caffeine. This makes it higher in caffeine content than coffee, which has around 10-12 mg of caffeine per gram.

How can matcha be consumed?

How can matcha be consumed?

Gülsüm Çoban / PEXELS

You can add matcha to cold or hot milk to make a matcha latte, mix it into chia pudding, use the powder in an overnight oats recipe, or sprinkle some into your smoothies for an added boost.

How to make a matcha latte?

Whisking matcha tea in a bowl

Charlotte May / PEXELS

Ingredients:

Steps:

  1. Add your sweetener of choice to a matcha bowl or mug.
  2. Sift the matcha powder into the matcha bowl or mug.
  3. Heat your water and add to the sifted powder and sweetener, then whisk all three together until smooth and frothy.
  4. Heat up your milk of choice using a steam wand, or pop it in the microwave for a few minutes until hot. After heating, you can froth the milk using an electric whisk to add some foam to your sip.
  5. Combine the matcha mix and hot milk, and enjoy!
Notes:
  • Try playing with the ratio between water and matcha when you make this recipe. The flavor can vary depending on how much water you add, so playing around with it can help you find the best end result!
  • For an iced matcha latte, follow steps 1-3, then just add the mixture to cold milk and ice.

Is there a difference between ceremonial matcha and culinary matcha?

Matcha tea in a mug

Kokonat Kokonat / PEXELS

Matcha is divided into two grades: ceremonial and culinary. The difference is a reflection of how each grade is harvested and meant to be used. Ceremonial grade matcha is typically meant to be enjoyed on its own or in drinks, while culinary grade matcha can be used with other ingredients for baking.

How to make traditional matcha?

How to make traditional matcha?

Rizky Sabriansyah / PEXELS

Traditional ceremonial grade matcha is made using a bamboo whisk, scoop, sifter, and matcha bowl. First, scoop around 1-2 teaspoons of matcha powder, then sift into the bowl. Add about ½ - ¾ cups of hot water, and whisk in a circular motion until the matcha becomes smooth and frothy.

It’s important to recognize the rich history and Chinese origins of ceremonial matcha preparation, and aim to prepare it in accordance with the traditional rituals it originated from.

Our Favorite Matcha Drink Recipes

Iced Matcha Latte

Feel Good Foodie

Iced Matcha Latte

The sweetness and creamy texture of milk balances the more bitter flavors of the matcha. It might look like a lot of milk, but trust us, it'll taste just right. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Hot Matcha Latte with Almond Milk

Two Spoons

Hot Matcha Latte with Almond Milk

Prepare a hot almond milk matcha latte in your favorite mug, and get ready to accept that you may just like it better than coffee. (via Two Spoons)

The Best Vegan Matcha Latte

Munching with Mariyah

The Best Vegan Matcha Latte

This vegan matcha latte is elevated with a pinch of salt to extract some of the richest flavors. You can use plant-based milk for this drink, like oat or cashew, for ultimate creaminess. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Mint Matcha recipe

Chef Bai

Mint Matcha Latte

Matcha with mint? The flavors blend together so beautifully, you'll want to make this one over and over. (via Chef Bai)

Matcha Lemonade

The Endless Meal

Matcha Lemonade

The earthy notes of matcha float atop a crisp, sour lemonade to form the perfect summertime refreshment. (via The Endless Meal)

Our Favorite Matcha Food Recipes

Matcha Chia Pudding

Matcha Chia Pudding

You only need four ingredients to make this chia pudding, plus it can sit in the fridge overnight for an effortless breakfast bite. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Matcha Puppy Chow

Takes Two Eggs

Matcha Puppy Chow

Make a batch of this matcha puppy chow batch for any upcoming party! (via Takes Two Eggs)

Vanilla Matcha Overnight Oats

Rachel Mansfield

Vanilla Matcha Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are just as easy to prep as a matcha latte. This whole, hearty breakfast waits for you all night in the fridge so all the flavorful goodness seeps into each bite. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Two Spoons

Matcha Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Surprise your boo with some delicious dipped berries! The tart strawberries pair well with the grounded flavors of the matcha powder. (via Two Spoons)

Matcha Checkerboard Cookies

Takes Two Eggs

Matcha Checkerboard Cookies

These super aesthetic cookies are sure to be a crowdpleaser. Feel free to dip them right into your iced matcha latte. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Matcha Ice Cream

The Endless Meal

Matcha Ice Cream

This one's going to hit different on a hot summer day. (via The Endless Meal)

Vegan Matcha Cookies

Salt & Lavender

Vegan Matcha Cookies

Simple and straightforward, this cookie recipe will transform you into a true matcha believer. (via Salt & Lavender)

Matcha Yogurt Bark

Brit + Co

Matcha Yogurt Bark

Fresh fruit and matcha pair and freeze well for this easy healthy snack! (via Brit + Co)

Get started with a matcha set!

Jade Leaf Complete Matcha Ceremony Set

Jade Leaf

Jade Leaf Complete Matcha Ceremony Set

I often use Jade Leaf's matcha powder, and it has never let me down. Having this whole set to prepare your drinks will make you feel like a true matcha pro.

Art of Tea At Home Matcha Kit

Art of Tea

Art of Tea At Home Matcha Kit

Snag this easy-to-use matcha kit, and all you'll need to grab is some culinary grade powder.

Clevr Frother

Clevr

Clevr Frother

An electric whisk like this one is perfect for easily whisking your matcha tea, and also froths warm milk fairly well if you're a big foam fan.

Tag us on Instagram with your own matcha latte creations and sign up for our newsletter for more DIY recipes!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.

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