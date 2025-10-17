This Dunkin’ Holiday Menu Leak Is One Fans Have Been “Waiting All Year” For

There’s a new Dunkin’ menu leak on our hands, and it predicts such a wildly delicious lineup for the holiday season. Nine brand-new items are speculated to drop sometime in November, and we’re already obsessed. Aside from Dunkin’s holiday drinks and snacks, it’s rumored that Dunkin’ will release a menu collab that celebrates the Wicked franchise.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the rumored Dunkin’ holiday menu for 2025!

What's on the Dunkin' holiday menu for 2025? @mnmtwinz According to rumors posted by foodie account @mnmtwinz on Instagram, the Dunkin’ holiday menu for 2025 will include four new drinks, two returning drinks, and five new food items. Each of the new additions feature seasonal flavors that look perfect for holiday sipping and snacking. Here’s everything speculated to join the lineup: NEW! Cookie Butter Cloud Iced Latte

NEW! Berry Sangria Refresher

Peppermint Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Latte

NEW! Wicked Pink Refresher

NEW! Wicked Green Matcha

NEW! Wicked Munchkins + Tin

NEW! Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich

NEW! Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese

NEW! Raspberry Striped Croissant

NEW! Salted Dark Chocolate Munchkins

Holiday Munchkins

Holiday Sprinkle Donut

When will the Dunkin' holiday menu drop in 2025? Dunkin' While the Dunkin’ holiday menu lineup is still rumored (meaning the release date is not officially confirmed yet), online buzz speculates that it’ll come to cafes on November 6, 2025 and be available through January 6, 2026. There will reportedly be two separate drops, with the second occurring on December 3. The second holiday menu drop is said to include the all-new Salted Dark Chocolate Munchkins, plus the returning Holiday Munchkins and Holiday Sprinkle Donut.

Does Dunkin' have a 'Wicked' collab? NBCUniversal Per menu rumors, it appears that Dunkin' will release some menu items inspired by Wicked. It’s speculated that the chain will drop a Wicked Pink Refresher, Wicked Green Matcha, and Wicked Munchkins on November 6. The Wicked: For Good movie comes out on November 21, so these new items seem like the ultimate way for fans to celebrate!

