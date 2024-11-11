'Wicked' Star Michelle Yeoh On Pranking Ariana Grande & Singing With Cynthia Erivo — Exclusive
We've seen Michelle Yeoh's striking sophistication in Crazy Rich Asians, and seen her kick butt in Everything Everywhere All At Once, but in Wicked, we finally hear her sing! "I was terrified," she exclusively reveals to Brit + Co. "First of all, you know, singing in a room with your coach, singing in the recording studio, it's okay because it's very few people and it's you, and it's in a contained area, but that scene had so many people around and you know, and there you have the singing legend Cynthia [Erivo]."
"She was like my rock," Michelle says of the movie's leading lady. "She just looked at me, held my hands and she said, 'I know you can do this because I've heard you, so just sing, just go for it and have fun.' And you know when you have a dear friend who has confidence in you? It just like gives you that extra [push], and I did and I had fun. So that was all in all a good day."
It's no surprise on a movie set with so many musical geniuses — Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey — that the cast would break into song between takes. "I was, like, in a rock concert the whole time," Michelle says. "I was just sitting back and watching them and they are like little angels singing. They have such incredible voices."
When we meet Michelle Yeoh's character Madame Morrible, she becomes an integral part of both Glinda and Elphaba's lives as a professor and a mentor. And for Michelle, working with Ariana and Cynthia was an "incredible opportunity."
"It was really truly magical in that sense to be surrounded by that kind of kinship and love," she says. "That was very, very special indeed. Ariana is young and she's so eager, and so loving and lovely at the same time. And so working with her — Jon and I sometimes would play tricks on her. He'll come up to me and say, 'can you just scare the h—ll out of Ariana?' And I'm like, 'No,' he said, 'Please, it will be so fun.' And it was! I mean, I scared her so bad her eye lens popped out. We are so naughty."
"And then with Cynthia, she's a pro, come on!" Michelle continues. "She's an Academy nominee, he's a [Tony] winner. She's everything, but at the same time so grounded. And when you work with people like that who is passionate, who is because they only make you better, we only try to make each other better, and that is the true experience of an amazing storyteller. It was fantastic, and having Jon around again was wonderful."
In our final moments together I can't help but point out how the film makes room for every kind of woman, and how it'll make every viewer feel more powerful when the credits roll. "I think the most amazing thing, it's like you can be whatever you want to be, and believe that people will accept you for who and what you are," Michelle says. "I think that's the most important thing.
I think the very diverse cast makes a big difference because you know, you have a Madame Morrible who's Asian looking, then you have an Elphaba who's green, but more than green. So I think that the coming together of this cast and particularly at this time — why did they hold out for 20 years before they brought it to a cinematic experience? I think there are very good reasons for that."
