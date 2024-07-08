8 Early Prime Day Deals For An Easy Home Decor Refresh Under $25
I'm always looking for more ways to make the mundane more extraordinary, and my #1 avenue for making life more cheerful is simply keeping my space as colorful, clean, and cute as possible. My knick-knacks and decor keep me sane, and I know I'm not the only one that feels this way!
If you're looking for something to spruce up your space with (but on a budget), look no further than these Amazon home decor picks. These 8 adorable bookshelf, bed, and kitchen accessories are currently on early Prime Day deals, and they're all under $25, making a lil' refresh as approachable as possible. Scroll on for my favorite finds!
Amazon
Geezo Candle Warmer Lamp
$24, was $43
This candle warmer looks like a total work of art whether the light is lit or not. It'll actually make your favorite candles burn more evenly and last a lot longer, since it doesn't require an actual flame. You'll be able to set the mood with the dimmable light switch, which even has three different timer settings that have your back if you end up forgetting to turn it off (like I so often do).
Amazon
Ailive White Flower Throw Pillow
$22, was $24, with option to use 5% off coupon
I love a decorative pillow, and this flower-shaped one is just begging for a spot on my couch. It's super soft to the touch, and filled with a fluffy layer of polyester to give it shape. In addition to this white, there are 7 more lively colors to fill your home with!
Amazon
Granny Says Indoor Doormat
$9, was $12
Nothing says "welcome home" like a cute doormat. I like that this bold black and white one truly makes a statement! In addition to being super stylish, it easily stands up to any dust, grit, mud, sand, sleet, grass, slush, rain, or snow that crosses your entryway. It's fairly flat, too, so it won't get caught up in your door.
Amazon
Love's Cabin Comforter Set
$20, was $23
A queen comforter set for just $20 is nearly unheard of, so I'll definitely be shopping this affordable pick ahead of Prime Day for a lil' room refresh. The comforter itself is reversible, so switching up looks won't be hard at all! This set comes with 2 matching pillow shams to coordinate perfectly. You can find 6 other colors in twin, full, and king bed sizes as well.
Amazon
Paris Hilton Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
$25, was $38
This heart-shaped pot can do it all. It's crafted with cast iron, so it'll cook whatever you put in it evenly and thoroughly. It can go right on the stovetop or in the oven up to 500 degrees F – so versatile! More than anything, it's likely gonna be the prettiest pot in your kitchen, thanks to the pink enamel coating and contrasting heart knob. For $25, that's a steal.
Amazon
Bsod Mushroom Lamp
$20, was $90
That price drop, though! This trendy mushroom lamp definitely deserves a spot by your bedside. It emits the warmest, coziest light ever, which is perfect for winding down with a book come bedtime. This pick is made of hand-blown glass, so you can be sure it'll last you (and your home or office space) a lifetime.
Amazon
Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf
$16, was $20
I'm a sucker for all things organization. These small shelves can go under your bathroom or kitchen sink, inside your closets, or even the pantry to stow away smaller items and make them way easier to reach for. One of the shelves is slightly smaller than the other, so you can stack them to make better use of vertical storage space. There are currently 5 more colorways to shop right now at 20% off!
Amazon
Porpan Acrylic Book Vase
$12, was $22
This book-shaped flower vase is sure to spruce up your bookshelf in an instant. You can choose to slide it in between your TBR collection or let it stand out on its own atop your coffee table. Either way, this acrylic vase will deliver a dose of joy every time you fill it up!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.