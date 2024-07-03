13 Cute Amazon Kitchen Finds That Make Cooking Way More Fun
I don't make the rules, but having cute stuff in your kitchen makes you a better cook. I can fully attest to that sentiment – my kitchen is packed with everything from goofy kitchen magnets to quirky oven mitts and towels. Amazon has the most adorable finds when it comes to kitchen decor and gadgets – and these 13 products combine style and functionality effortlessly. These picks will truly make your kitchen the heart of your home. Scroll on for more!
Amazon
Didaey Silicone Oven Mitts
These $13 waterproof, durable oven mitts look like little sprinkled cupcakes, and that's all the excuse you need to hang them proudly in your kitchen.
Amazon
Mushroom Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
These cottage-core salt & pepper shakers are everything. Shake a little magic into your next meal for $15 for the duo!
Amazon
Generic Heart-Shaped Silicone Spatula
Because everything gets better when it's heart-shaped. The tip is made from high-quality, non-toxic silicone that can withstand high heat – including the dishwasher. The heart-shaped hole at the base of the bamboo handle makes for easy storage! Give your kitchen cookware set-up a cute upgrade for just $4.
Amazon
Zee Rustic Home Decor Ceramic Lilac Color Spoon Rest
This $21 decorative spoon rest will make your stovetop storage game look much more glamorous. It can easily be placed in the dishwasher for a seamless, painless clean!
Amazon
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle
This artsy kettle is definitely one of the best purchases I could've made for my kitchen! Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it's super practical, too. It heats water very quickly, and you can control it to the exact temperature you like with the sleek dial. It goes for $165 and is worth every penny (buh-bye, old school stovetop kettles).
Amazon
Cambiar Paper Towel Holder
This $14 wooden paper towel holder is fitted with an adorable flower-shaped cap that keeps the roll in place, plus it just looks like a work of art!
Amazon
Annova 20-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set
Spruce up your next tablescape by placing down some colorful cutlery! This 20-piece set is ready to serve 4 place settings in utterstyle. Snag it for just $23. Dinner party, anyone?
Amazon
Sea Me At Home Vegetable Themed Tea Towel Set
If your kitchen towels are needing a good refresh, look no further than this set of 4 100% cotton towels. Each one boasts intricate illustrations of different veggies, so they're go right in line with your fave recipes! The set is now on sale for $20 (was $30).
Amazon
The Beast Mini Blender
This tiny blender ($99) is like a tiny piece of art for my kitchen countertops, and when it comes time to actually use it for making smoothies and sauces, it's such a seamless process. It's fitted with an ultra-powerful motor and expertly sharp blade that get the job done quickly. Since it stacks vertically, it's a great appliance for small spaces.
Amazon
Wenshuo Chubby Coffee Mug
Your morning coffee habit just got 1,000 times cuter. This stout little mug also comes with a sturdy coaster, and the set is just adorable. Upgrade your go-to mug for $30!
Amazon
Staff Oven Mitts
This set of oven mitts ($35) makes me so happy! They're super comfy on the hands, plus they're wildly durable, standing up to water and heat with ease. Since they're made from food-grade silicone, they're very easy to clean with a single rinse or wipe. Plus, just look at their little bow ties!
Amazon
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 5.3-Quart Dutch Oven
Have you ever seen a Dutch oven so cute?! This one, crafted from matte enamel, will look just as cute sitting empty on your stovetop as it will full of food. It comes complete with a removable steamer basket that's a master at multitasking. It currently goes for $128.
Amazon
Art Deco Colored Vintage Coupe Glasses
Serving up some cute cocktails? You absolutely need some cute glassware to match! These multicolored coupe glasses make the perfect vehicle for espresso martinis and spritzes alike. The set of 6 goes for $46.
Check out our Amazon storefront to shop more cute home decor picks!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Someone Please Take My Wallet Away Immediately – Anthropologie's Fall Decor Is *Too* Cute ›
- 40 Housewarming Gift Ideas That’ll Make You the Best Guest Ever ›
- Step Into Wedding Season With These Cute And Comfy Wedding Guest Shoes! ›
- This $28 Amazon Clothing Rack Is So Convenient For Organizing My Clothes ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.