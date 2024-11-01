11 Expensive-Looking Amazon Christmas Decorations Under $35
Now that Halloween is officially over, it’s time to lean into all things holiday cheer. My favorite way to get into the Christmas spirit is decorating my space to match all the cookie decorating parties, gift wrapping sessions, and holiday cocktail hours to come this winter. But I’m one to do this on a budget – I often hit the thrift store for Christmas decor. When I’m not there, I’m scouring Amazon for pieces that are cute, but still take it easy on my wallet.
These are the best Amazon Christmas decorations I found that don’t cost an arm and a leg, but rival styles you’d find at more upscale stores like Anthropologie and Nordstrom:
- Peiduo Small LED Light Birch Trees
- Plaid Throw Pillow Covers
- Artgar Real Touch Pine Garland
- Puncuntex Plush Throw Blanket
- Mud Pie Christmas Pedestal Mug
- Jishi Christmas Pom Pom Garland
- AerWo 24-Piece Mini Bottle Brush Christmas Trees
- Vintage Bow Decorative Tray
- Kate Aspen Retro Floral Drinking Glasses
- LampLust Taper Candle Holders
- Lalift Fluffy Plaid Throw Blanket
Peiduo Small LED Light Birch Trees
These tiny trees lit by twinkly LED lights are perfect for topping your mantle or dinner table. I think they add just the right amount of whimsy to your space, no matter how you decorate with them! They're not necessarily Christmas-specific, either. Their simple design allows you to spruce 'em up in all kinds of ways year-round. Similar pieces at Target and Anthropologie range from $21 $68 for one tree, but you can get two trees for just $25 on Amazon right now.
Plaid Throw Pillow Covers
Plaid – specifically red plaid – is timeless when it comes to Christmas decor. It never fails to make a space extra cozy! These 18x18-inch covers are perfect for throw pillows on your bed and couch alike. You can snag this set of 2 in a few other holiday-ready colorways for just $10, and they'll likely last you a while with the right care.
Artgar Real Touch Pine Garland
If you have a mantle, use it! A mantle is prime real estate for Christmas decorations like stockings, candles, and cards – but none of that is truly complete without a good garland! This 6-foot faux pine garland can easily span your mantle to fill in any negative space and simply make things cozier. It comes with attached LED lights (no wall plug necessary, just a few batteries) as well as pinecone accents to make the garland itself feel fuller. Plus, $30 isn't so bad for a statement piece like this!
Vintage Bow Decorative Tray
This piece reminds me of a tray Pottery Barn Teen and LoveShackFancy sells in their collaborative collection, except it literally costs $60 less. It's not a total dupe, but the one thing it does have in common is bows: the most adorable reference to gifting season! I think this $9 pick could be so cute as a serving platter for Christmas desserts or even as a festive catchall you keep on your coffee table throughout the holidays.
Kate Aspen Retro Floral Drinking Glasses
The intricate design on these green-tinted glasses really has me hooked. They'd look so good with any sort of Christmas party tablescape – as long as you're sipping Christmas cocktails out of them! A similar set of 6 is currently being sold on Quince for $48. This one's only $26.
