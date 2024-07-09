5 Versatile Daybeds For Stylish Guest Room Upgrade
I'm incredibly fond of daybeds — you get the best of all worlds with a bed and a sofa wrapped into one! They're perfect for small apartments and guest rooms that require a certain versatility that huge sectional sofasjust can't offer. I almost wish I'd invested in a daybed for myself, but since it's a little too late to exchange my couch, I thought it would be cool to share some options for folks looking to transform their apartments, bonus rooms, and beyond. Here are 5 of the best guest room daybeds that will give you the style and function you're looking for at home.
Walmart
Momspeace Upholstered Daybed with Drawers
Who needs a headboard and bed frame when you've got this chic daybed? It has a modern, yet classic appeal that'll make any room look upscale and put together. Plus it comes with TWO storage drawers at the bottom — you can easily store extra sheets and pillowcases on one side, while stashing some of your TBR pile on the other!
This daybed fits a queen sized mattress, so two people can comfortably lay on it.
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Antonius Upholstered Daybed with Trundle (Blue)
All daybeds aren't designed the same because manufacturers know everyone has different needs.
While the Momspeace daybed is spacious, this option from Etta Avenue is a little more space-saving. It's twin-sized, so it can fit in the corner of your office or guest room — perfect for those times you invite your bestie or sister to your place for a short sleepover.
P.S. This daybed is super easy to assemble – a major plus!
Target
ModernLuxe Twin Size Upholstered Daybed with Ergonomic Design (Pink)
I've heard of ergonomic chairs, but I never expected to come across an ergonomic daybed — let alone one so cute! It's tempting us to tell other daybeds that they should throw in the towel after seeing this comfy, stylish option, but that wouldn't be fair.
The design feels perfect for the creative who likes to work in bed instead of being at their desk all day, especially since the gorgeous pink color sparks inspiration, IMO.
Merax
Merax Full Size Daybed with Drawers (Yellow)
Daybeds with extra storage — like this option from Merax — are honestly elite, especially when space is limited. This daybed also has a unique design that's semi-closed in, giving you a built-in headboard.
There's no need to invest in a box spring for this either because it already comes with wooden slats to support your full-sized mattress!
Wayfair
Lark Manor Alexz Wood Daybed with Pop Up Trundle Bed
Make sleepovers fun again with this wooden daybed that comes with a popup trundle bed, too! The trundle easily slides out to be used as a standalone bed, or to create a king-sized daybed! Whatever you need, this bed has you covered.
This is perfect if your friends are always hanging out at your apartment and end up camped out on your bedroom or living room floors.
