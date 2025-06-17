The 'Echo Valley' Ending & THAT Shocking Death, Explained

We just saw Julianne Moore nurture birds in Sirens, but in Echo Valley, she's training horses. The Apple TV movie sees her character Kate reunite with her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney) when Claire shows up at her door...and then reappears covered in blood. That is far from the craziest thing that happens in this flick — and viewers are still talking about the ending.

Here's exactly what happened at the end of Echo Valley, and what Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney had to say about it.

What happens in the end of Echo Valley? The real catalyst of all the drama in Echo Valley happens in two parts: Claire's drug dealer Jackie showing up to the farm, and Claire returning home covered in blood. Claire claims she killed her boyfriend Ryan, and Kate takes care of everything, including getting rid of the body. "Having Julianne as my scene partner was everything and more," Sydney Sweeney tells Fox 5 Atlanta. "I felt so safe, and I wanted to explore even deeper versions of who Claire was...Being able to get crazy and emotional and chaotic." Well, things get even more chaotic when Kate finds Claire and Ryan together, and realizes she was tricked into covering up a fentanyl overdose that could lead back to Jackie. The dealer drugs Kate and poses as a farmhand as he gets her to agree to burn her barn down for insurance money. But when the police show up and find Greg's body in the farmhouse, we realize that Kate really does take care of everything! Along with her friend Jessie, Kate grabbed Greg's body from the lake, framing Jackie for the overdose and the fire.

What has Julianne Moore said about the Echo Valley ending? Despite the fact Jackie takes the fall, actor Domhnall Gleeson loved seeing the story play out. “There's something kind of amazing about the notion of underestimating someone and then the price you can pay for that," he tells USA Today. And in the final moments of the Echo Valley ending, Kate's dog wakes her up in the middle of the night. She sees Claire sitting on the porch and the mother and daughter just stare at each other. Are they on good terms now? “I don't have a clue,” Domhnall admits. “We don't know, and that's what makes it meaningful. We all hoped for one thing, and we worry it'll be the other. And that's the same as being alive. We're all hoping things will go a certain way and are worried it won't.” "That's a question for the audience, isn't it?" Julianne Moore asks Entertainment Weekly. "That's where the movie ends. The movie ends with, 'And here's a knock on the door.' I know what my answer is, but a lot of people who've seen the movie have said different things." Everyone will have a different reaction to that final scene, but Julianne Moore can't help but admit she'd take a step toward forgiveness. "I would open the door and let her in," she continues. "A lot of people have different relationships to that kind of thing. But I feel like she's forever and ever connected to this daughter."

