Even though we still don't have word on a Big Little Lies season 3 release date, there are plenty of thrillers to tide you over until we can see the Monterey Five back onscreen again, like Cape Fear with Amy Adams and Sirens with Meghann Fahy and Julianne Moore. Well Julianne Moore has a new movie called Echo Valley coming to Apple TV — which also stars Sydney Sweeney and Domhnall Gleeson — and it looks just as crazy as all your favorite BLL episodes.

Here's everything we know about Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Hough's Echo Valley, coming to Apple TV this summer.

What is Echo Valley about? Echo Valley follows Julianne Moore as Kate, who's desperate to reconnect with her daughter Claire (Sydney Sweeney). And when Claire shows up one stormy night — covered in someone else's blood and holding a shocking secret — Kate must decide just how far she's willing to go to protect her family.

Where can I watch Echo Valley? Echo Valley is coming to Apple TV June 13, 2025.

Who's in the Echo Valley cast? Apple TV The Echo Valley cast is phenomenal! Here's the full breakdown: Julianne Moore as Kate: a farmer and mother who's willing to go to great lengths to protect her daughter.

as Kate: a farmer and mother who's willing to go to great lengths to protect her daughter. Sydney Sweeney as Claire: a troubled young woman who comes to her mom Kate for help.

as Claire: a troubled young woman who comes to her mom Kate for help. Domhnall Gleeson as Jackie: one of Claire's "friends" who seems to be more dangerous than he appears.

as Jackie: one of Claire's "friends" who seems to be more dangerous than he appears. Kyle MacLachlan as Richard: Kate's husband and Claire's father.

as Richard: Kate's husband and Claire's father. Fiona Shaw as Jessie

as Jessie Edmund Donovan as Ryan

as Ryan Rebecca Creskoff

Where is Echo Valley being filmed? Echo Valley filmed in New Jersey from May to June 2023.

Can't get enough of these actresses? Check out the latest news on Julianne Moore's Sirens, coming to Netflix this month, and Sydney Sweeney's Christy Martin biopic.