Sorry Haters, Sydney Sweeney's Dr. Squatch Soap Was Her Idea

Sydney Sweeney broke the internet (again) when her collaboration with Dr. Squatch was announced — and that the bar of soap would contain a drop of her bathwater. Everyone couldn't stop talking about it, and wondering where the idea came from, but Sydney just answered. And turns out, it was her idea.

Here's what Sydney Sweeney had to say about her Sydney's Bathwater Bliss Dr. Squatch soap.

At the premiere of her new Apple TV+ movie Echo Valley, Sydney Sweeney revealed where the idea for the Sydney's Bathwater Bliss Dr. Squatch soap came from. "I pitched it," she told E! News on the carpet. But it seems like that's the only conversation she's looking to have at the moment. "I think it's more fun to see everyone else talk about it." And you can trust that everyone else is definitely talking about it. There's a variety of comments on social media in response to the collaboration and it seems like everyone's got a different opinion. "This is early 2000s coded. I love it," one TikTok user commented on Dr. Squatch's official page, while another considers the collab "setting back women like two hundred years." "[Sydney] darling please blink if you are in danger," a third user commented.

The Echo Valley premiere isn't the first time Sydney has responded to internet chatter. After photos of the actress in a bikini leaked online and were the subject of some body shaming comments calling her a "butterface" and even speculating she was pregnant, Sydney clapped back in literally the best way possible. Without saying a single word, Sydney knocked out those body shamers by posting a video of her training for her role as boxer Christy Martin. And a few of her celeb BFFs totally hyped her up. "You’re such a bad—ss. This movie is gonna be 🔥," Sydney's Anyone But You costar Glen Powell commented on the post, while Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline simply said, "I truly love it here." Me too, Maddy, me too. "The thing is these people would never say it in person," Isabela Merced, who starred with Sydney in Madame Web, added. "Too scared. But if they ever did? best believe it’s hands 😘" while Lili Reinhart commented, "It’s always wild to see people publicly out-themselves as pieces of sh—t with comments like that. You look incredible and your dedication to your project is very inspiring 💪🏻❤️." You go Sydney!

What do you think about Sydney Sweeney's collab with Dr. Squatch? Let us know on Instagram.