5 Major Questions We Need 'My Lady Jane' Season 2 To Answer
Will we get more about Bess & the fact she’s an Ethian?
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
As much as I love Jane and Guildford, the character I was most excited to see in My Lady Jane was Queen Elizabeth II (referred to in the show as Bess). Is it because I grew up near the first English colony and have learned about her life in vivid detail for the last 15 years? Probably. But one thing thing the show includes that definitely wasn’t in my history books is that, like her brother King Edward, Bess is an Ethian. I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming! I hope we see way more of this future queen, and her foxy alter ego.
Will Katherine be able to live happily ever after?
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
Another character I really want to see more of in My Lady Jane season 2 is Jane’s sister Katherine. She secretly got married to William at the end of the season, but neither her mother nor Mary and Seymour are going to be happy about it. After so much chaos in the Grey family in such a short period of time, especially for characters so young, I’d love for Katherine to be able to live in peace (read: away from her mother).
How will Jane and Guildford overthrow Mary?
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
All bets are off when it comes to where the series takes Jane and Guildford. After all, in the real world, they’ve both been executed by this point! Now that they’re finally working as a team, I think Jane and Guildford are going to be a strong force against Mary. But their struggle for power will probably take another nasty turn because Mary isn’t going to go down without a fight. Maybe to tie up the timelines Jane will hand the crown to Bess? Or back to Edward? Which brings me to…
Will Edward join the Ethians?
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
Edward hasn’t publicly revealed that he’s alive, and it looks like he’s at a crossroads. He could eventually return to the palace and reclaim the crown OR he could run off with Fitz and live with the Ethians forever. Personally, I would prefer the latter because who WOULDN’T want to live with a bunch of shapeshifters?
Are division laws still a thing?
Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
Jane spent all of My Lady Jane season 1 fighting to end division laws separating Ethians and Verities. But now that Mary is back on the throne (temporarily, if we’re lucky), our favorite shapeshifters might be in danger yet again. We’ll have to wait until My Lady Jane season 2 to see just how much damage Mary has done as Queen.
What do you want to see in My Lady Jane season 2?
Lead image via Jonathan Prime/Prime Video
